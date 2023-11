Breeders’ Cup 2023: Morning line odds from Santa Anita

The Breeders’ Cup heads to the west coast and Santa Anita Park for the 2023 edition of the biggest weekend in horse racing on November 3-4.

Fourteen races will take place across two days, with five races all for juvenile horses (two-year-olds) on Friday. On Saturday nine more races for both fillies and mares that are three-years-old or more, with the $6 million added Breeders’ Cup Classic the feature as, one of the richest prizes in the sport.

Horses in all 14 races qualified over the last year, earning points to participate in the field. A total of $31 million will be given away to the fields, with all races being for at least $1 million.

All the odds below are the projection of Santa Anita oddsmaker Jon White, but as in all American parimutuel racing, how the bettors choose is what will determine the prices for the winners.

2023 Breeders’ Cup post positions with morning line