Full list of results from Breeders’ Cup 2023 at Santa Anita with payouts, purses, more

Here are the complete results during the first day of racing at the 2023 Breeders’ Cup from Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.
Saturday, November 4
Dirt Mile, 2:30 p.m. ($1 million added)
1st: 3 Cody’s Wish
$3.60 $2.60 $2.10
2nd: 9 National Treasure
$4.20 $3.20
3rd: 6 Skippylongstocking
$4.00
4th: 5 Charge It
5th: 4 Zozos
$1.00 Exacta 3-9 $7.20
$0.50 Tri 3-9-6 $16.85
$0.10 Super 3-9-6-5 $7.84
$1.00 Superhighfive 3-9-6-5-4 $179.00
$2.00 Daily Double 7-3 $31.40
$0.50 Pick 3 5-7-3 $39.95
Filly and Mare Turf, 3:10 p.m. ($2 million added)
1st: 6 Inspiral (Great Britain)
$7.00 $4.40 $3.20
2nd: 2 Warm Heart (Ireland)
$5.40 $3.40
3rd: 4 Moira
$6.00
4th: 5 Win Marilyn (Japan)
5th: 1 In Italian (Great Britain)
$1.00 Exacta 6-2 $14.80
$0.50 Tri 6-2-4 $64.70
$0.10 Super 6-2-4-5 $253.10
$1.00 Superhighfive 6-2-4-5-1 $9,802.70
$2.00 Daily Double 3-6 $12.20
$0.50 Pick 3 7-3-6 $29.50
Filly and Mare Sprint, 3:50 p.m. ($1 million added)
1st: 1 Goodnight Olive
$4.20 $3.00 $2.40
2nd: 9 Yuugiri
$14.80 $9.00
3rd: 8 Three Witches
$10.40
4th: 7 Society
5th: 5 Kirstenbosch
$1.00 Exacta 1-9 $35.60
$0.50 Tri 1-9-8 $236.65
$0.10 Super 1-9-8-7 $171.41
$1.00 Superhighfive 1-9-8-7-5 $11,390.00
$2.00 Daily Double 6-1 $11.40
$0.50 Pick 3 3-6-1 $7.80
$0.50 Pick 4 4 Of 4 7-2,3,7-6-1 $65.65
$0.50 Pick 5 5 Of 5 5-7-2,3,7-6-1 $552.50
Mile, 4:30 p.m. ($2 million added)
1st: 14 Master Of The Seas (Ireland)
$8.60$4.80$4.20
2nd: 6 Mawj (Ireland)
$6.40 $4.60
3rd: 3 Casa Creed
$5.40
4th: 2 Gina Romantica
5th: 10 Songline (Japan)
$1.00 Exacta 14-6 $19.90
$0.50 Tri 14-6-3 $82.95
$0.10 Super 14-6-3-2 $76.45
$1.00 Superhighfive 14-6-3-2-10 $1,108.10
$2.00 Daily Double 1-14 $23.60
$0.50 Pick 3 6-1-14 $22.50
Distaff, 5:10 p.m. ($2 million added)
1st: 4 Idiomatic
$5.60 $4.00 $3.00
2nd: 8 Randomized
$7.20 $5.00
3rd: 11 Le Da Vida (Chi)
$7.20
4th: 9 Clairiere
5th: 10 Desert Dawn
$1.00 Exacta 4-8 $20.80
$0.50 Tri 4-8-11 $74.70
$0.10 Super 4-8-11-9 $69.05
$1.00 Superhighfive 4-8-11-9-10 $4,949.90
$2.00 Daily Double 14-4 $27.20
$0.50 Pick 3 1-14-4 $18.90
$0.50 Pick 4 4 Of 4 6-1-14-2,3,4 $69.90
$0.50 Pick 5 5 If 5 2,3,7-6-1-14-2,3,4 $127.30
Turf, 5:50 p.m ($4 million added)
1st: 5 Auguste Rodin (Ireland)
$7.00 $3.80 $3.00
2nd: 8 Up To The Mark
$4.00 $3.80
3rd: 1 Shahryar (Japan)
$10.00
4th: 3 Gold Phoenix (Ireland)
5th: 11 King Of Steel
$1.00 Exacta 5-8 $12.90
$0.50 Tri 5-8-1 $74.95
$0.10 Super 5-8-1-3 $259.56
$1.00 Superhigfive 5-8-1-3-11 $43,404.80
$2.00 Daily Double 4-5 $21.00
$0.50 Pick 3 14-4-5 $27.15
$0.50 Pick 4 4 Of 4 1-14-2,3,4-4,5,6 $72.45
Breeders’ Cup Classic, 6:40 p.m ($6 million added)
1st: 3 White Abarrio
$7.20 $5.20 $3.80
2nd:5 Derma Sotogake (Japan)
$18.80 $13.00
3rd: 13 Proxy
$7.80
4th: 12 Arabian Knight
5th: 8 Ushba Tesoro (Japan)
$1.00 Exacta 3-5 $89.70
$0.50 Tri 3-5-13 $450.90
$0.10 Super 3-5-13-12 $1,060.14
$1.00 Superhighfive 3-5-13-12-8 $53,593.30
$2.00 Daily Double 5-3 $23.80
$0.50 Pick 3 4-5-3 $27.70
$0.50 Pick 4 4 of 4 14-2,3,4-4,5,6-1,3 $131.80
Turf Sprint, 7:25 p.m ($1 million added)
1st: 7 Nobals
$26.00 $13.20 $9.40
2nd: 1 Big Invasion
$12.00 $7.80
3rd: 8 Aesop’s Fables (Ireland)
$7.40
4th: 5 Live In The Dream (Ire)
5th: 10 Motorious (Great Britain)
$1.00 Exacta 7-1 $115.10
$0.50 Tri 7-1-8 $558.30
$0.10 Super 7-1-8-5 $694.56
$1.00 Superhighfive 7-1-8-5-10 $24,246.20
$2.00 Daily Double 3-7 $111.20
$0.50 Pick 3 5-3-7 $103.05
Sprint 8:00 p.m. ($2 million added)
1st: 8 Elite Power
$5.40 $3.60 $2.80
2nd: 9 Gunite
$4.00 $3.40
3rd: 1 Nakatomi
$6.80
4th: 7 Speed Boat Beach
5th: 6 The Chosen Vron
$1.00 Exacta 8-9 $8.00
$0.50 Tri 8-9-1 $46.90
$0.10 Super 8-9-1-7 $46.28
$1.00 Superhighfive 8-9-1-7-6 $1,506.00
$2.00 Daily Double 7-8 $82.40
$0.50 Pick 3 3-7-8 $100.85
$0.50 Pick 4 4 Of 4 4,5,6-1,3-7-3,8 $388.05
$0.50 Pick 5 5 Of 5 2,3,4-4,5,6-1,3-7-3,8 $1,307.05
$1.00 Pick 6 6 Of 6 14-2,3,4-4,5,6-1,3-7-3,8 $5,946.40
$1.00 Pick 6 5 Of 6 14-2,3,4-4,5,6-1,3-7-3,8 $91.20
Friday, November 3
Juvenile Turf, Friday, 5:00 p.m. ($1 million added)
Win: 4 Big Evs (Ireland):
$8.40 $5.60 $3.80
Place: 10 Valiant Force
$20.40 $13.20
Show: 6 Starlust (Great Britain)
$11.00
4th: 2 No Nay Mets (Ireland)
5th: 7 Shards
$1.00 Exacta 4-10 $85.00
$0.50 Trifecta 4-10-6 $689.20
$0.10 Super 4-10-6-2 $683.54
Superhighfive CarryOver $13,671.57
$2.00 Daily Double 11-4 $32.40
$0.50 Pick 3 8-11-4 $243.85
$0.50 Pick 4 4 of 4 7-8-11-4 $2,169.90
$0.50 Pick 5 5 of 5 3-7-8-11-4 $23,309.35
Juvenile Fillies, Friday, 5:40 p.m. ($2 million added)
1st: 12 Just F Y I
$16.00 $7.20 $4.80
2nd: 2 Jody’s Pride
$13.40 $7.40
3rd: 1 Candied
$3.40
4th: 11 Life Talk
5th: 3 Scalable
$1.00 Exacta 12-2 $101.20
$0.50 Tri 12-2-1 $200.55
$0.10 Super 12-2-1-11 $305.18
$1.00 Superhighfive 12-2-1-11-3 $39,680.30
$2.00 Daily Double4-12 $62.80
$0.50 Pick 3 11-4-12 $83.45
Juvenile Fillies Turf, Friday, 6:20 p.m. ($1 million added)
1st: 12 Hard To Justify
$20.20 $8.00 $5.00
2nd: 6 Porta Fortuna (Ireland)
$5.60 $3.60
3rd: 11 She Feels Pretty
$3.80
4th: 5 Content (Ireland)
5th: 10 Austere
$1.00 Exacta 12-6 $54.20
$0.50 Tri 12-6-11 $102.75
$0.10 Super 12-6-11-5 $408.66
Superhighfive CarryOver $17,444.19
$2.00 Daily Double 12-12 $90.20
$0.50 Pick 3 4-12-12 $188.45
Juvenile, 7:00 p.m. ($2 million added)
1st: 9 Fierceness
$35.00 $12.80 $8.20
2nd: 10 Muth
$4.80 $3.20
3rd: 6 Locked
$2.80
4th: 4 Timberlake
5th: 2 Prince Of Monaco
$1.00 Exacta 9-10 $101.30
$0.50 Tri 9-10-6 $171.80
$0.10 Super 9-10-6-4 $109.79
$1.00 Superhighfive 9-10-6-4-2 $3,135.00
$2.00 Daily Double 12-9 $489.80
$0.50 Pick 3 12-12-9 $616.05
Juvenile Turf, 7:40 p.m. ($1 million added)
1st: 8 Unquestionable (France)
$5.00 $3.80 $3.20
2nd: 12 Mountain Bear (Ireland)
$17.60 $9.20
3rd: 5 My Boy Prince
$3.80
4th: 4 Can Group
5th: 7 Agate Road
$1.00 Exacta 8-12 $38.30
$0.50 Tri 8-12-5 $101.85
$0.10 Super 8-12-5-4 $170.76
$1.00 Superhighfive 8-12-5-4-7 $6,263.10
$2.00 Daily Double 9-8 $132.20
$0.50 Pick 3 12-9-8 $401.35
$0.50 Pick 4 4 Of 4 12-12-9-2,8,11,13 $2,725.15
$0.50 Pick 5 5 Of 5 4-12-12-9-2,8,11,13 $16,347.90
$1.00 Pick 6 5 Of 6 11-4-12-12-9-2,8,11,13 $672.40
$1.00 Pick 6 6 Of 6 11-4-12-12-9-2,8,11,13 $82,874.00
2023 Breeders Cup Results
|PP
|Horse
|Morning Line Odds
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Result
|PP
|Horse
|Morning Line Odds
|Jockey
|Trainer
|Result
|Juvenile Turf Sprint
|Friday, 5:00 p.m.
|1
|Crimson Advocate
|4-1
|John Velazquez
|George Weaver
|2
|No Nay Mets
|9-2
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|George Weaver
|3
|Tiger Belle
|20-1
|Cristian Demuro
|Adrian McGuiness
|4
|Big Evs
|7-2
|Tom Marquand
|Michael Appleby
|Win
|5
|Givemethebeatboys
|12-1
|Shane Foley
|Jessica Harrington
|6
|Starlust
|15-1
|Frankie Dettori
|Ralph Beckett
|Show
|7
|Shards
|20-1
|Adam Beschizza
|Kelsey Danner
|8
|Cherry Blossom
|10-1
|Ryan Moore
|Aidan O'Brien
|9
|Amidst Waves
|8-1
|Flavien Prat
|George Weaver
|10
|Valiant Force
|15-1
|William Buick
|Adrian Murray
|Place
|11
|Slider
|8-1
|Hector Berrios
|John Sadler
|12
|Committee of One
|15-1
|Cristian Torres
|Steve Asmussen
|AE
|Hedwig
|20-1
|Eoin Harty
|AE
|Asean
|30-1
|Donnacha O'Brien
|AE
|April Vintage
|30-1
|Peter Miller
|Juvenile Fillies
|Friday, 5:40 p.m.
|1
|Candied
|4/1
|Luis Saez
|Todd A. Pletcher
|Show
|2
|Jody's Pride
|15/1
|Flavien Prat
|Jorge R. Abreu
|Place
|3
|Scalable
|20/1
|Jose L. Ortiz
|Todd A. Pletcher
|4
|Where's My Ring
|30/1
|Victor Espinoza
|Val Brinkerhoff
|5
|Omaha Girl
|30/1
|Umberto Rispoli
|Jorge Delgado
|6
|Chatalas
|8/1
|Antonio Fresu
|Mark Glatt
|7
|Tamara
|4/5
|Mike E. Smith
|Richard E. Mandella
|8
|Esprit Enchante
|20/1
|Juan J. Hernandez
|Peter Miller
|9
|Brightwork
|12/1
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|John Alexander Ortiz
|10
|Accommodate Eva
|30/1
|John R. Velazquez
|Dallas Stewart
|11
|Life Talk
|20/1
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Todd A. Pletcher
|12
|Just F Y I
|8/1
|Junior Alvarado
|William I. Mott
|Win
|13
|Alys Beach
|30/1
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Thomas M. Amoss
|Juvenile Fillies Turf
|Friday, 6:20 p.m.
|1
|Buttercream Babe
|30/1
|Luis Saez
|Michael J. Maker
|2
|Flattery
|20/1
|Juan J. Hernandez
|Peter Eurton
|3
|Buchu
|6/1
|Martin Garcia
|Philip A. Bauer
|4
|Laulne (FR)
|15/1
|Manuel Franco
|Philip D'Amato
|5
|Content (IRE)
|15/1
|Ryan L. Moore
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|6
|Porta Fortuna (IRE)
|5/1
|Oisin Murphy
|Donnacha O'Brien
|Place
|7
|Gala Brand
|12/1
|Jose L. Ortiz
|William I. Mott
|8
|Life's an Audible
|15/1
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Todd A. Pletcher
|9
|Carla's Way (IRE)
|6/1
|James Doyle
|Simon Crisford
|10
|Austere
|12/1
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Brendan P. Walsh
|11
|She Feels Pretty
|4/1
|John R. Velazquez
|Cherie DeVaux
|Show
|12
|Hard to Justify
|6/1
|Flavien Prat
|Chad C. Brown
|Win
|13
|Dreamfyre
|15/1
|Hector Isaac Berrios
|O. J. Jauregui
|14
|Les Pavots (IRE)
|8/1
|Mickael Barzalona
|Francis - Henri Graffard
|AE
|Go With Gusto
|15/1
|Joel Rosario
|Mark E. Casse
|AE
|Mo Fox Givin
|30/1
|Juvenile
|Friday, 7:00 p.m.
|1
|The Wine Steward
|8/1
|Luis Saez
|Michael J. Maker
|2
|Prince of Monaco
|4/1
|Flavien Prat
|Bob Baffert
|3
|Wine Me Up
|15/1
|Ramon A. Vazquez
|Bob Baffert
|4
|Timberlake
|4/1
|Florent Geroux
|Brad H. Cox
|5
|Ecoro Neo
|30/1
|Yuga Kawada
|Hideyuki Mori
|6
|Locked
|7/2
|Jose L. Ortiz
|Todd A. Pletcher
|Show
|7
|Cuban Thunder (IRE)
|30/1
|Tiago Josue Pereira
|ADRIAN MURRAY
|8
|General Partner
|8/1
|Manuel Franco
|Chad C. Brown
|9
|Fierceness
|6/1
|John R. Velazquez
|Todd A. Pletcher
|Win
|10
|Muth
|4/1
|Juan J. Hernandez
|Bob Baffert
|Place
|11
|Noted
|20/1
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Todd A. Pletcher
|Juvenile Turf
|Friday, 7:40 p.m.
|1
|Air Recruit
|20/1
|Luis Saez
|Arnaud Delacour
|2
|River Tiber (IRE)
|3/1
|Ryan L. Moore
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|3
|Tok Tok
|20/1
|John R. Velazquez
|H. Graham Motion
|4
|Can Group
|12/1
|Flavien Prat
|Mark E. Casse
|5
|My Boy Prince
|8/1
|Joel Rosario
|Mark E. Casse
|Show
|6
|Stay Hot
|20/1
|Antonio Fresu
|Peter Eurton
|7
|Agate Road
|8/1
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Todd A. Pletcher
|8
|Unquestionable (FR)
|4/1
|Lanfranco Dettori
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|Win
|9
|Endlessly
|5/1
|Juan J. Hernandez
|Michael W. McCarthy
|10
|Fulmineo
|20/1
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Arnaud Delacour
|11
|Liam's Journey
|30/1
|Manuel Franco
|Michael J. Maker
|12
|Mountain Bear (IRE)
|12/1
|Dylan Browne McMonagle
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|Place
|13
|Grand Mo the First
|20/1
|Hector Isaac Berrios
|Victor Barboza, Jr.
|14
|Carson's Run
|6/1
|Dylan Davis
|Christophe Clement
|Dirt Mile
|Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
|1
|Stage Raider
|15/1
|Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr.
|Cherie DeVaux
|2
|Practical Move
|3/1
|Ramon A. Vazquez
|Tim Yakteen
|3
|Cody's Wish
|9/5
|Junior Alvarado
|William I. Mott
|4
|Zozos
|6/1
|Florent Geroux
|Brad H. Cox
|5
|Charge It
|5/1
|John R. Velazquez
|Todd A. Pletcher
|6
|Skippylongstocking
|12/1
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.
|7
|Algiers (IRE)
|6/1
|James Doyle
|Simon Crisford
|8
|Shirl's Bee
|20/1
|Luis Saez
|Dallas Stewart
|9
|National Treasure
|8/1
|Flavien Prat
|Bob Baffert
|Filly & Mare Turf
|Saturday, 3:10 p.m.
|1
|In Italian (GB)
|4/1
|Joel Rosario
|Chad C. Brown
|2
|Warm Heart (IRE)
|3/1
|Ryan L. Moore
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|3
|With The Moonlight (IRE)
|20/1
|William Buick
|Charles Appleby
|4
|Moira
|12/1
|Flavien Prat
|Kevin Attard
|5
|Win Marilyn (JPN)
|20/1
|Cristian Demuro
|Takahisa Tezuka
|6
|Inspiral (GB)
|5/2
|Lanfranco Dettori
|John H. M. Gosden
|7
|Lindy (FR)
|12/1
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Brendan P. Walsh
|8
|Fev Rover (IRE)
|8/1
|Javier Castellano
|Mark E. Casse
|9
|Didia (ARG)
|8/1
|Vincent Cheminaud
|Ignacio Correas, IV
|10
|McKulick (GB)
|15/1
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Chad C. Brown
|11
|Lumiere Rock (IRE)
|12/1
|Dylan Browne McMonagle
|Joseph Patrick O'Brien
|12
|State Occasion (GB)
|20/1
|Rossa Ryan
|Ralph Beckett
|Filly & Mare Sprint
|Saturday, 3:50 p.m.
|1
|Goodnight Olive
|6/5
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Chad C. Brown
|2
|Clearly Unhinged
|12/1
|Umberto Rispoli
|Michael W. McCarthy
|3
|Eda
|10/1
|Juan J. Hernandez
|Bob Baffert
|4
|Matareya
|6/1
|Flavien Prat
|Brad H. Cox
|5
|Kirstenbosch
|10/1
|Hector Isaac Berrios
|John W. Sadler
|6
|Meikei Yell (JPN)
|15/1
|Kenichi Ikezoe
|Hidenori Take
|7
|Society
|5/2
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Steven M. Asmussen
|8
|Three Witches
|30/1
|Luis Saez
|Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.
|9
|Yuugiri
|8/1
|Ricardo Santana, Jr.
|Rodolphe Brisset
|Mile
|Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
|1
|Shirl's Speight
|30/1
|John R. Velazquez
|Roger L. Attfield
|2
|Gina Romantica
|12/1
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Chad C. Brown
|3
|Casa Creed
|8/1
|Luis Saez
|William I. Mott
|4
|Win Carnelian (JPN)
|30/1
|Kosei Miura
|Yuichi Shikato
|5
|Lucky Score
|30/1
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Mark E. Casse
|6
|Mawj (IRE)
|4/1
|Oisin Murphy
|Saeed bin Suroor
|7
|Masteroffoxhounds
|30/1
|Edwin A. Maldonado
|Philip D'Amato
|8
|Du Jour
|15/1
|Flavien Prat
|Bob Baffert
|9
|Astronomer
|20/1
|Ryan L. Moore
|Simon Callaghan
|10
|Songline (JPN)
|5/2
|Keita Tosaki
|Toru Hayashi
|11
|Kelina (IRE)
|6/1
|Maxime Guyon
|Carlos Laffon-Parias
|12
|Exaulted
|20/1
|Juan J. Hernandez
|Peter Eurton
|13
|More Than Looks
|15/1
|Joel Rosario
|Cherie DeVaux
|14
|Master of The Seas (IRE)
|7/2
|William Buick
|Charles Appleby
|Distaff
|Saturday, 5:10 p.m.
|1
|Hoosier Philly
|20/1
|Luis Saez
|Thomas M. Amoss
|2
|A Mo Reay
|20/1
|Christophe Lemaire
|Brad H. Cox
|3
|Pretty Mischievous
|8/1
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Brendan P. Walsh
|4
|Idiomatic
|5/2
|Florent Geroux
|Brad H. Cox
|5
|Adare Manor
|4/1
|Juan J. Hernandez
|Bob Baffert
|6
|Search Results
|5/1
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Chad C. Brown
|7
|Wet Paint
|10/1
|Flavien Prat
|Brad H. Cox
|8
|Randomized
|6/1
|Jose L. Ortiz
|Chad C. Brown
|9
|Clairiere
|4/1
|Joel Rosario
|Steven M. Asmussen
|10
|Desert Dawn
|20/1
|Hector Isaac Berrios
|Philip D'Amato
|11
|Le Da Vida (CHI)
|20/1
|Vincent Cheminaud
|Ignacio Correas, IV
|Turf
|Saturday, 5:50 p.m.
|1
|Shahryar (JPN)
|15/1
|Cristian Demuro
|Hideaki Fujiwara
|2
|Onesto (IRE)
|8/1
|Maxime Guyon
|Fabrice Chappet
|3
|Gold Phoenix (IRE)
|30/1
|Juan J. Hernandez
|Philip D'Amato
|4
|Bolshoi Ballet (IRE)
|15/1
|John R. Velazquez
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|5
|Auguste Rodin (IRE)
|3/1
|Ryan L. Moore
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|6
|Get Smokin
|30/1
|Fernando De La Cruz
|Mark E. Casse
|7
|Broome (IRE)
|30/1
|Dylan Browne McMonagle
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|8
|Up to the Mark
|5/1
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Todd A. Pletcher
|9
|Mostahdaf (IRE)
|5/2
|Jim Crowley
|John H. M. Gosden
|10
|Adhamo (IRE)
|30/1
|Flavien Prat
|Chad C. Brown
|11
|King of Steel
|4/1
|Lanfranco Dettori
|Roger Varian
|12
|Balladeer
|30/1
|Victor Espinoza
|George Papaprodromou
|13
|War Like Goddess
|12/1
|Junior Alvarado
|William I. Mott
|Breeders' Cup Classic
|Saturday, 6:40 p.m.
|Scratch
|2
|Zandon
|12/1
|Lanfranco Dettori
|Chad C. Brown
|3
|White Abarrio
|4/1
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Richard E. Dutrow, Jr.
|4
|Missed the Cut
|30/1
|Luis Saez
|John W. Sadler
|5
|Derma Sotogake (JPN)
|20/1
|Christophe Lemaire
|Hidetaka Otonashi
|6
|Saudi Crown
|12/1
|Florent Geroux
|Brad H. Cox
|7
|Clapton
|20/1
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Chad Summers
|8
|Ushba Tesoro (JPN)
|4/1
|Yuga Kawada
|Noboru Takagi
|9
|Senor Buscador
|30/1
|Geovanni Franco
|Todd W. Fincher
|10
|Dreamlike
|30/1
|Jose L. Ortiz
|Todd A. Pletcher
|11
|Bright Future
|10/1
|John R. Velazquez
|Todd A. Pletcher
|12
|Arabian Knight
|3/1
|Flavien Prat
|Bob Baffert
|13
|Proxy
|12/1
|Joel Rosario
|Michael Stidham
|Turf Sprint
|Saturday, 7:25 p.m.
|1
|Big Invasion
|15/1
|Joel Rosario
|Christophe Clement
|2
|Bradsell (GB)
|5/1
|Luke Morris
|Archie Watson
|3
|Caravel
|5/1
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Brad H. Cox
|4
|Tony Ann
|15/1
|Hector Isaac Berrios
|Philip D'Amato
|5
|Live In The Dream (IRE)
|9/2
|Sean Kirrane
|Adam West
|6
|Gear Jockey
|12/1
|Jose Lezcano
|George R. Arnold, II
|7
|Nobals
|6/1
|Gerardo Corrales
|Larry Rivelli
|8
|Aesop's Fables (IRE)
|12/1
|Ryan L. Moore
|Aidan P. O'Brien
|9
|Roses for Debra
|12/1
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Christophe Clement
|10
|Motorious (GB)
|5/1
|Flavien Prat
|Philip D'Amato
|11
|Jasper Krone
|12/1
|Yuga Kawada
|Hideyuki Mori
|12
|Arzak
|6/1
|Luis Saez
|Michael J. Trombetta
|AE
|One Timer
|8/1
|E. T. Baird
|Larry Rivelli
|AE
|Beer Can Man
|12/1
|Flavien Prat
|Philip D'Amato
|AE
|Lane Way
|6/1
|Mike E. Smith
|Richard E. Mandella
|AE
|Twilight Gleaming (IRE)
|15/1
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|Wesley A. Ward
|Sprint
|Saturday, 8:00 p.m.
|1
|Nakatomi
|15/1
|Luis Saez
|Wesley A. Ward
|2
|Dr. Schivel
|5/1
|Juan J. Hernandez
|Mark Glatt
|3
|American Theorem
|30/1
|Umberto Rispoli
|George Papaprodromou
|4
|Hoist the Gold
|12/1
|John R. Velazquez
|Dallas Stewart
|5
|Three Technique
|20/1
|Rafael Bejarano
|Jason G. Cook
|6
|The Chosen Vron
|5/1
|Hector Isaac Berrios
|J. Eric Kruljac
|7
|Speed Boat Beach
|3/1
|Mike E. Smith
|Bob Baffert
|8
|Elite Power
|9/5
|Irad Ortiz, Jr.
|William I. Mott
|9
|Gunite
|4/1
|Tyler Gaffalione
|Steven M. Asmussen