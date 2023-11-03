 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of results from Breeders’ Cup 2023 at Santa Anita with payouts, purses, more

Here’s a list of every horse to win, place, and show, and their share of the $31 million on offer this weekend in SoCal.

By Collin Sherwin
Hoosier Philly on track in preparation for the Breeders’ Cup at Santa Anita Park on November 2, 2023 in Arcadia, California. Photo by Horsephotos/Getty Images

Here are the complete results during the first day of racing at the 2023 Breeders’ Cup from Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California.

Saturday, November 4

Dirt Mile, 2:30 p.m. ($1 million added)

1st: 3 Cody’s Wish
$3.60 $2.60 $2.10

2nd: 9 National Treasure
$4.20 $3.20

3rd: 6 Skippylongstocking
$4.00

4th: 5 Charge It

5th: 4 Zozos

$1.00 Exacta 3-9 $7.20
$0.50 Tri 3-9-6 $16.85
$0.10 Super 3-9-6-5 $7.84
$1.00 Superhighfive 3-9-6-5-4 $179.00
$2.00 Daily Double 7-3 $31.40
$0.50 Pick 3 5-7-3 $39.95

Filly and Mare Turf, 3:10 p.m. ($2 million added)

1st: 6 Inspiral (Great Britain)
$7.00 $4.40 $3.20

2nd: 2 Warm Heart (Ireland)
$5.40 $3.40

3rd: 4 Moira
$6.00

4th: 5 Win Marilyn (Japan)

5th: 1 In Italian (Great Britain)

$1.00 Exacta 6-2 $14.80
$0.50 Tri 6-2-4 $64.70
$0.10 Super 6-2-4-5 $253.10
$1.00 Superhighfive 6-2-4-5-1 $9,802.70
$2.00 Daily Double 3-6 $12.20
$0.50 Pick 3 7-3-6 $29.50

Filly and Mare Sprint, 3:50 p.m. ($1 million added)

1st: 1 Goodnight Olive
$4.20 $3.00 $2.40

2nd: 9 Yuugiri
$14.80 $9.00

3rd: 8 Three Witches
$10.40

4th: 7 Society

5th: 5 Kirstenbosch

$1.00 Exacta 1-9 $35.60
$0.50 Tri 1-9-8 $236.65
$0.10 Super 1-9-8-7 $171.41
$1.00 Superhighfive 1-9-8-7-5 $11,390.00
$2.00 Daily Double 6-1 $11.40
$0.50 Pick 3 3-6-1 $7.80
$0.50 Pick 4 4 Of 4 7-2,3,7-6-1 $65.65
$0.50 Pick 5 5 Of 5 5-7-2,3,7-6-1 $552.50

Mile, 4:30 p.m. ($2 million added)

1st: 14 Master Of The Seas (Ireland)
$8.60$4.80$4.20

2nd: 6 Mawj (Ireland)
$6.40 $4.60

3rd: 3 Casa Creed
$5.40

4th: 2 Gina Romantica

5th: 10 Songline (Japan)

$1.00 Exacta 14-6 $19.90
$0.50 Tri 14-6-3 $82.95
$0.10 Super 14-6-3-2 $76.45
$1.00 Superhighfive 14-6-3-2-10 $1,108.10
$2.00 Daily Double 1-14 $23.60
$0.50 Pick 3 6-1-14 $22.50

Distaff, 5:10 p.m. ($2 million added)

1st: 4 Idiomatic
$5.60 $4.00 $3.00

2nd: 8 Randomized
$7.20 $5.00

3rd: 11 Le Da Vida (Chi)
$7.20

4th: 9 Clairiere

5th: 10 Desert Dawn

$1.00 Exacta 4-8 $20.80
$0.50 Tri 4-8-11 $74.70
$0.10 Super 4-8-11-9 $69.05
$1.00 Superhighfive 4-8-11-9-10 $4,949.90
$2.00 Daily Double 14-4 $27.20
$0.50 Pick 3 1-14-4 $18.90
$0.50 Pick 4 4 Of 4 6-1-14-2,3,4 $69.90
$0.50 Pick 5 5 If 5 2,3,7-6-1-14-2,3,4 $127.30

Turf, 5:50 p.m ($4 million added)

1st: 5 Auguste Rodin (Ireland)
$7.00 $3.80 $3.00

2nd: 8 Up To The Mark
$4.00 $3.80

3rd: 1 Shahryar (Japan)
$10.00

4th: 3 Gold Phoenix (Ireland)

5th: 11 King Of Steel

$1.00 Exacta 5-8 $12.90
$0.50 Tri 5-8-1 $74.95
$0.10 Super 5-8-1-3 $259.56
$1.00 Superhigfive 5-8-1-3-11 $43,404.80
$2.00 Daily Double 4-5 $21.00
$0.50 Pick 3 14-4-5 $27.15
$0.50 Pick 4 4 Of 4 1-14-2,3,4-4,5,6 $72.45

Breeders’ Cup Classic, 6:40 p.m ($6 million added)

1st: 3 White Abarrio
$7.20 $5.20 $3.80

2nd:5 Derma Sotogake (Japan)
$18.80 $13.00

3rd: 13 Proxy
$7.80

4th: 12 Arabian Knight

5th: 8 Ushba Tesoro (Japan)

$1.00 Exacta 3-5 $89.70
$0.50 Tri 3-5-13 $450.90
$0.10 Super 3-5-13-12 $1,060.14
$1.00 Superhighfive 3-5-13-12-8 $53,593.30
$2.00 Daily Double 5-3 $23.80
$0.50 Pick 3 4-5-3 $27.70
$0.50 Pick 4 4 of 4 14-2,3,4-4,5,6-1,3 $131.80

Turf Sprint, 7:25 p.m ($1 million added)

1st: 7 Nobals
$26.00 $13.20 $9.40

2nd: 1 Big Invasion
$12.00 $7.80

3rd: 8 Aesop’s Fables (Ireland)
$7.40

4th: 5 Live In The Dream (Ire)

5th: 10 Motorious (Great Britain)

$1.00 Exacta 7-1 $115.10
$0.50 Tri 7-1-8 $558.30
$0.10 Super 7-1-8-5 $694.56
$1.00 Superhighfive 7-1-8-5-10 $24,246.20
$2.00 Daily Double 3-7 $111.20
$0.50 Pick 3 5-3-7 $103.05

Sprint 8:00 p.m. ($2 million added)

1st: 8 Elite Power
$5.40 $3.60 $2.80

2nd: 9 Gunite
$4.00 $3.40

3rd: 1 Nakatomi
$6.80

4th: 7 Speed Boat Beach

5th: 6 The Chosen Vron

$1.00 Exacta 8-9 $8.00
$0.50 Tri 8-9-1 $46.90
$0.10 Super 8-9-1-7 $46.28
$1.00 Superhighfive 8-9-1-7-6 $1,506.00
$2.00 Daily Double 7-8 $82.40
$0.50 Pick 3 3-7-8 $100.85
$0.50 Pick 4 4 Of 4 4,5,6-1,3-7-3,8 $388.05
$0.50 Pick 5 5 Of 5 2,3,4-4,5,6-1,3-7-3,8 $1,307.05
$1.00 Pick 6 6 Of 6 14-2,3,4-4,5,6-1,3-7-3,8 $5,946.40
$1.00 Pick 6 5 Of 6 14-2,3,4-4,5,6-1,3-7-3,8 $91.20

Friday, November 3

Juvenile Turf, Friday, 5:00 p.m. ($1 million added)

Win: 4 Big Evs (Ireland):
$8.40 $5.60 $3.80

Place: 10 Valiant Force
$20.40 $13.20

Show: 6 Starlust (Great Britain)
$11.00

4th: 2 No Nay Mets (Ireland)

5th: 7 Shards

$1.00 Exacta 4-10 $85.00
$0.50 Trifecta 4-10-6 $689.20
$0.10 Super 4-10-6-2 $683.54
Superhighfive CarryOver $13,671.57
$2.00 Daily Double 11-4 $32.40
$0.50 Pick 3 8-11-4 $243.85
$0.50 Pick 4 4 of 4 7-8-11-4 $2,169.90
$0.50 Pick 5 5 of 5 3-7-8-11-4 $23,309.35

Juvenile Fillies, Friday, 5:40 p.m. ($2 million added)

1st: 12 Just F Y I
$16.00 $7.20 $4.80

2nd: 2 Jody’s Pride
$13.40 $7.40

3rd: 1 Candied
$3.40

4th: 11 Life Talk

5th: 3 Scalable

$1.00 Exacta 12-2 $101.20
$0.50 Tri 12-2-1 $200.55
$0.10 Super 12-2-1-11 $305.18
$1.00 Superhighfive 12-2-1-11-3 $39,680.30
$2.00 Daily Double4-12 $62.80
$0.50 Pick 3 11-4-12 $83.45

Juvenile Fillies Turf, Friday, 6:20 p.m. ($1 million added)

1st: 12 Hard To Justify
$20.20 $8.00 $5.00

2nd: 6 Porta Fortuna (Ireland)
$5.60 $3.60

3rd: 11 She Feels Pretty
$3.80

4th: 5 Content (Ireland)

5th: 10 Austere

$1.00 Exacta 12-6 $54.20
$0.50 Tri 12-6-11 $102.75
$0.10 Super 12-6-11-5 $408.66
Superhighfive CarryOver $17,444.19
$2.00 Daily Double 12-12 $90.20
$0.50 Pick 3 4-12-12 $188.45

Juvenile, 7:00 p.m. ($2 million added)

1st: 9 Fierceness
$35.00 $12.80 $8.20

2nd: 10 Muth
$4.80 $3.20

3rd: 6 Locked
$2.80

4th: 4 Timberlake

5th: 2 Prince Of Monaco

$1.00 Exacta 9-10 $101.30
$0.50 Tri 9-10-6 $171.80
$0.10 Super 9-10-6-4 $109.79
$1.00 Superhighfive 9-10-6-4-2 $3,135.00
$2.00 Daily Double 12-9 $489.80
$0.50 Pick 3 12-12-9 $616.05

Juvenile Turf, 7:40 p.m. ($1 million added)

1st: 8 Unquestionable (France)
$5.00 $3.80 $3.20

2nd: 12 Mountain Bear (Ireland)
$17.60 $9.20

3rd: 5 My Boy Prince
$3.80

4th: 4 Can Group

5th: 7 Agate Road

$1.00 Exacta 8-12 $38.30
$0.50 Tri 8-12-5 $101.85
$0.10 Super 8-12-5-4 $170.76
$1.00 Superhighfive 8-12-5-4-7 $6,263.10
$2.00 Daily Double 9-8 $132.20
$0.50 Pick 3 12-9-8 $401.35
$0.50 Pick 4 4 Of 4 12-12-9-2,8,11,13 $2,725.15
$0.50 Pick 5 5 Of 5 4-12-12-9-2,8,11,13 $16,347.90
$1.00 Pick 6 5 Of 6 11-4-12-12-9-2,8,11,13 $672.40
$1.00 Pick 6 6 Of 6 11-4-12-12-9-2,8,11,13 $82,874.00

2023 Breeders Cup Results

PP Horse Morning Line Odds Jockey Trainer Result
PP Horse Morning Line Odds Jockey Trainer Result
Juvenile Turf Sprint Friday, 5:00 p.m.
1 Crimson Advocate 4-1 John Velazquez George Weaver
2 No Nay Mets 9-2 Irad Ortiz, Jr. George Weaver
3 Tiger Belle 20-1 Cristian Demuro Adrian McGuiness
4 Big Evs 7-2 Tom Marquand Michael Appleby Win
5 Givemethebeatboys 12-1 Shane Foley Jessica Harrington
6 Starlust 15-1 Frankie Dettori Ralph Beckett Show
7 Shards 20-1 Adam Beschizza Kelsey Danner
8 Cherry Blossom 10-1 Ryan Moore Aidan O'Brien
9 Amidst Waves 8-1 Flavien Prat George Weaver
10 Valiant Force 15-1 William Buick Adrian Murray Place
11 Slider 8-1 Hector Berrios John Sadler
12 Committee of One 15-1 Cristian Torres Steve Asmussen
AE Hedwig 20-1 Eoin Harty
AE Asean 30-1 Donnacha O'Brien
AE April Vintage 30-1 Peter Miller
Juvenile Fillies Friday, 5:40 p.m.
1 Candied 4/1 Luis Saez Todd A. Pletcher Show
2 Jody's Pride 15/1 Flavien Prat Jorge R. Abreu Place
3 Scalable 20/1 Jose L. Ortiz Todd A. Pletcher
4 Where's My Ring 30/1 Victor Espinoza Val Brinkerhoff
5 Omaha Girl 30/1 Umberto Rispoli Jorge Delgado
6 Chatalas 8/1 Antonio Fresu Mark Glatt
7 Tamara 4/5 Mike E. Smith Richard E. Mandella
8 Esprit Enchante 20/1 Juan J. Hernandez Peter Miller
9 Brightwork 12/1 Ricardo Santana, Jr. John Alexander Ortiz
10 Accommodate Eva 30/1 John R. Velazquez Dallas Stewart
11 Life Talk 20/1 Irad Ortiz, Jr. Todd A. Pletcher
12 Just F Y I 8/1 Junior Alvarado William I. Mott Win
13 Alys Beach 30/1 Tyler Gaffalione Thomas M. Amoss
Juvenile Fillies Turf Friday, 6:20 p.m.
1 Buttercream Babe 30/1 Luis Saez Michael J. Maker
2 Flattery 20/1 Juan J. Hernandez Peter Eurton
3 Buchu 6/1 Martin Garcia Philip A. Bauer
4 Laulne (FR) 15/1 Manuel Franco Philip D'Amato
5 Content (IRE) 15/1 Ryan L. Moore Aidan P. O'Brien
6 Porta Fortuna (IRE) 5/1 Oisin Murphy Donnacha O'Brien Place
7 Gala Brand 12/1 Jose L. Ortiz William I. Mott
8 Life's an Audible 15/1 Irad Ortiz, Jr. Todd A. Pletcher
9 Carla's Way (IRE) 6/1 James Doyle Simon Crisford
10 Austere 12/1 Tyler Gaffalione Brendan P. Walsh
11 She Feels Pretty 4/1 John R. Velazquez Cherie DeVaux Show
12 Hard to Justify 6/1 Flavien Prat Chad C. Brown Win
13 Dreamfyre 15/1 Hector Isaac Berrios O. J. Jauregui
14 Les Pavots (IRE) 8/1 Mickael Barzalona Francis - Henri Graffard
AE Go With Gusto 15/1 Joel Rosario Mark E. Casse
AE Mo Fox Givin 30/1
Juvenile Friday, 7:00 p.m.
1 The Wine Steward 8/1 Luis Saez Michael J. Maker
2 Prince of Monaco 4/1 Flavien Prat Bob Baffert
3 Wine Me Up 15/1 Ramon A. Vazquez Bob Baffert
4 Timberlake 4/1 Florent Geroux Brad H. Cox
5 Ecoro Neo 30/1 Yuga Kawada Hideyuki Mori
6 Locked 7/2 Jose L. Ortiz Todd A. Pletcher Show
7 Cuban Thunder (IRE) 30/1 Tiago Josue Pereira ADRIAN MURRAY
8 General Partner 8/1 Manuel Franco Chad C. Brown
9 Fierceness 6/1 John R. Velazquez Todd A. Pletcher Win
10 Muth 4/1 Juan J. Hernandez Bob Baffert Place
11 Noted 20/1 Irad Ortiz, Jr. Todd A. Pletcher
Juvenile Turf Friday, 7:40 p.m.
1 Air Recruit 20/1 Luis Saez Arnaud Delacour
2 River Tiber (IRE) 3/1 Ryan L. Moore Aidan P. O'Brien
3 Tok Tok 20/1 John R. Velazquez H. Graham Motion
4 Can Group 12/1 Flavien Prat Mark E. Casse
5 My Boy Prince 8/1 Joel Rosario Mark E. Casse Show
6 Stay Hot 20/1 Antonio Fresu Peter Eurton
7 Agate Road 8/1 Irad Ortiz, Jr. Todd A. Pletcher
8 Unquestionable (FR) 4/1 Lanfranco Dettori Aidan P. O'Brien Win
9 Endlessly 5/1 Juan J. Hernandez Michael W. McCarthy
10 Fulmineo 20/1 Tyler Gaffalione Arnaud Delacour
11 Liam's Journey 30/1 Manuel Franco Michael J. Maker
12 Mountain Bear (IRE) 12/1 Dylan Browne McMonagle Aidan P. O'Brien Place
13 Grand Mo the First 20/1 Hector Isaac Berrios Victor Barboza, Jr.
14 Carson's Run 6/1 Dylan Davis Christophe Clement
Dirt Mile Saturday, 2:30 p.m.
1 Stage Raider 15/1 Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr. Cherie DeVaux
2 Practical Move 3/1 Ramon A. Vazquez Tim Yakteen
3 Cody's Wish 9/5 Junior Alvarado William I. Mott
4 Zozos 6/1 Florent Geroux Brad H. Cox
5 Charge It 5/1 John R. Velazquez Todd A. Pletcher
6 Skippylongstocking 12/1 Tyler Gaffalione Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.
7 Algiers (IRE) 6/1 James Doyle Simon Crisford
8 Shirl's Bee 20/1 Luis Saez Dallas Stewart
9 National Treasure 8/1 Flavien Prat Bob Baffert
Filly & Mare Turf Saturday, 3:10 p.m.
1 In Italian (GB) 4/1 Joel Rosario Chad C. Brown
2 Warm Heart (IRE) 3/1 Ryan L. Moore Aidan P. O'Brien
3 With The Moonlight (IRE) 20/1 William Buick Charles Appleby
4 Moira 12/1 Flavien Prat Kevin Attard
5 Win Marilyn (JPN) 20/1 Cristian Demuro Takahisa Tezuka
6 Inspiral (GB) 5/2 Lanfranco Dettori John H. M. Gosden
7 Lindy (FR) 12/1 Tyler Gaffalione Brendan P. Walsh
8 Fev Rover (IRE) 8/1 Javier Castellano Mark E. Casse
9 Didia (ARG) 8/1 Vincent Cheminaud Ignacio Correas, IV
10 McKulick (GB) 15/1 Irad Ortiz, Jr. Chad C. Brown
11 Lumiere Rock (IRE) 12/1 Dylan Browne McMonagle Joseph Patrick O'Brien
12 State Occasion (GB) 20/1 Rossa Ryan Ralph Beckett
Filly & Mare Sprint Saturday, 3:50 p.m.
1 Goodnight Olive 6/5 Irad Ortiz, Jr. Chad C. Brown
2 Clearly Unhinged 12/1 Umberto Rispoli Michael W. McCarthy
3 Eda 10/1 Juan J. Hernandez Bob Baffert
4 Matareya 6/1 Flavien Prat Brad H. Cox
5 Kirstenbosch 10/1 Hector Isaac Berrios John W. Sadler
6 Meikei Yell (JPN) 15/1 Kenichi Ikezoe Hidenori Take
7 Society 5/2 Tyler Gaffalione Steven M. Asmussen
8 Three Witches 30/1 Luis Saez Saffie A. Joseph, Jr.
9 Yuugiri 8/1 Ricardo Santana, Jr. Rodolphe Brisset
Mile Saturday, 4:30 p.m.
1 Shirl's Speight 30/1 John R. Velazquez Roger L. Attfield
2 Gina Romantica 12/1 Tyler Gaffalione Chad C. Brown
3 Casa Creed 8/1 Luis Saez William I. Mott
4 Win Carnelian (JPN) 30/1 Kosei Miura Yuichi Shikato
5 Lucky Score 30/1 Irad Ortiz, Jr. Mark E. Casse
6 Mawj (IRE) 4/1 Oisin Murphy Saeed bin Suroor
7 Masteroffoxhounds 30/1 Edwin A. Maldonado Philip D'Amato
8 Du Jour 15/1 Flavien Prat Bob Baffert
9 Astronomer 20/1 Ryan L. Moore Simon Callaghan
10 Songline (JPN) 5/2 Keita Tosaki Toru Hayashi
11 Kelina (IRE) 6/1 Maxime Guyon Carlos Laffon-Parias
12 Exaulted 20/1 Juan J. Hernandez Peter Eurton
13 More Than Looks 15/1 Joel Rosario Cherie DeVaux
14 Master of The Seas (IRE) 7/2 William Buick Charles Appleby
Distaff Saturday, 5:10 p.m.
1 Hoosier Philly 20/1 Luis Saez Thomas M. Amoss
2 A Mo Reay 20/1 Christophe Lemaire Brad H. Cox
3 Pretty Mischievous 8/1 Tyler Gaffalione Brendan P. Walsh
4 Idiomatic 5/2 Florent Geroux Brad H. Cox
5 Adare Manor 4/1 Juan J. Hernandez Bob Baffert
6 Search Results 5/1 Irad Ortiz, Jr. Chad C. Brown
7 Wet Paint 10/1 Flavien Prat Brad H. Cox
8 Randomized 6/1 Jose L. Ortiz Chad C. Brown
9 Clairiere 4/1 Joel Rosario Steven M. Asmussen
10 Desert Dawn 20/1 Hector Isaac Berrios Philip D'Amato
11 Le Da Vida (CHI) 20/1 Vincent Cheminaud Ignacio Correas, IV
Turf Saturday, 5:50 p.m.
1 Shahryar (JPN) 15/1 Cristian Demuro Hideaki Fujiwara
2 Onesto (IRE) 8/1 Maxime Guyon Fabrice Chappet
3 Gold Phoenix (IRE) 30/1 Juan J. Hernandez Philip D'Amato
4 Bolshoi Ballet (IRE) 15/1 John R. Velazquez Aidan P. O'Brien
5 Auguste Rodin (IRE) 3/1 Ryan L. Moore Aidan P. O'Brien
6 Get Smokin 30/1 Fernando De La Cruz Mark E. Casse
7 Broome (IRE) 30/1 Dylan Browne McMonagle Aidan P. O'Brien
8 Up to the Mark 5/1 Irad Ortiz, Jr. Todd A. Pletcher
9 Mostahdaf (IRE) 5/2 Jim Crowley John H. M. Gosden
10 Adhamo (IRE) 30/1 Flavien Prat Chad C. Brown
11 King of Steel 4/1 Lanfranco Dettori Roger Varian
12 Balladeer 30/1 Victor Espinoza George Papaprodromou
13 War Like Goddess 12/1 Junior Alvarado William I. Mott
Breeders' Cup Classic Saturday, 6:40 p.m.
Scratch Arcangelo 7/2 Javier Castellano Jena M. Antonucci
2 Zandon 12/1 Lanfranco Dettori Chad C. Brown
3 White Abarrio 4/1 Irad Ortiz, Jr. Richard E. Dutrow, Jr.
4 Missed the Cut 30/1 Luis Saez John W. Sadler
5 Derma Sotogake (JPN) 20/1 Christophe Lemaire Hidetaka Otonashi
6 Saudi Crown 12/1 Florent Geroux Brad H. Cox
7 Clapton 20/1 Tyler Gaffalione Chad Summers
8 Ushba Tesoro (JPN) 4/1 Yuga Kawada Noboru Takagi
9 Senor Buscador 30/1 Geovanni Franco Todd W. Fincher
10 Dreamlike 30/1 Jose L. Ortiz Todd A. Pletcher
11 Bright Future 10/1 John R. Velazquez Todd A. Pletcher
12 Arabian Knight 3/1 Flavien Prat Bob Baffert
13 Proxy 12/1 Joel Rosario Michael Stidham
Turf Sprint Saturday, 7:25 p.m.
1 Big Invasion 15/1 Joel Rosario Christophe Clement
2 Bradsell (GB) 5/1 Luke Morris Archie Watson
3 Caravel 5/1 Tyler Gaffalione Brad H. Cox
4 Tony Ann 15/1 Hector Isaac Berrios Philip D'Amato
5 Live In The Dream (IRE) 9/2 Sean Kirrane Adam West
6 Gear Jockey 12/1 Jose Lezcano George R. Arnold, II
7 Nobals 6/1 Gerardo Corrales Larry Rivelli
8 Aesop's Fables (IRE) 12/1 Ryan L. Moore Aidan P. O'Brien
9 Roses for Debra 12/1 Irad Ortiz, Jr. Christophe Clement
10 Motorious (GB) 5/1 Flavien Prat Philip D'Amato
11 Jasper Krone 12/1 Yuga Kawada Hideyuki Mori
12 Arzak 6/1 Luis Saez Michael J. Trombetta
AE One Timer 8/1 E. T. Baird Larry Rivelli
AE Beer Can Man 12/1 Flavien Prat Philip D'Amato
AE Lane Way 6/1 Mike E. Smith Richard E. Mandella
AE Twilight Gleaming (IRE) 15/1 Irad Ortiz, Jr. Wesley A. Ward
Sprint Saturday, 8:00 p.m.
1 Nakatomi 15/1 Luis Saez Wesley A. Ward
2 Dr. Schivel 5/1 Juan J. Hernandez Mark Glatt
3 American Theorem 30/1 Umberto Rispoli George Papaprodromou
4 Hoist the Gold 12/1 John R. Velazquez Dallas Stewart
5 Three Technique 20/1 Rafael Bejarano Jason G. Cook
6 The Chosen Vron 5/1 Hector Isaac Berrios J. Eric Kruljac
7 Speed Boat Beach 3/1 Mike E. Smith Bob Baffert
8 Elite Power 9/5 Irad Ortiz, Jr. William I. Mott
9 Gunite 4/1 Tyler Gaffalione Steven M. Asmussen

