Boston College vs. Syracuse picks, best bets for Week 10 matchup

The Boston College Eagles take on the Syracuse Orange in an ACC matchup in Week 10. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday, November 3.

BC (5-3, 2-2 ACC) grabbed a victory over UConn in Week 9. Running back Kye Robichaux was the star of the offense, adding 112 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. The Eagles have conference victories over Georgia Tech and Virginia this season. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos leads the team in rushing yards over the season with 673, and has scored 11 touchdowns in the air and nine on the ground in nine weeks.

Syracuse (4-4, 0-4 ACC) notched yet another conference loss in Week 9. In a 38-10 loss to Virginia Tech, quarterback Garrett Shrader was sacked a whopping eight times. The Orange managed just 137 total yards of offense, with the run game never going anywhere and the passing attack garnering just 12 completions. Syracuse has really struggled at the start of conference play this season, and head coach Dino Babers may be on the hot seat after this start.

Here’s everything you need to know and a pick for the game.

SP+ Rankings

BC: 81 overall, 75 offense, 82 defense

Syracuse: 65 overall, 74 offense, 50 defense

Injury update

Boston College

RB Pat Garwo IIII - Questionable (leg)

TE George Takacs - Questionable (undisclosed)

Syracuse

WR Umari Hatcher - Questionable (head)

WR Trebor Pena - Questionable (undisclosed)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

BC: 3-5 ATS

Syracuse: 3-4-1 ATS

Total in 2023

BC: Over 6-1-1

Syracuse: Over 2-6

Team Pace

BC: 2.41 plays per minute of offense

Syracuse: 2.44 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Syracuse -2.5

Total: 51

Moneyline: Syracuse -135, BC +114

Weather

Weather not a factor inside of the JMA Wireless Dome.

Our Best Bet for Boston College vs. Syracuse

Boston College +2.5

Syracuse’s season has taken some big hits, and dual threat quarterback Garrett Shrader has been neutralized by the lack of a competent offensive line. I think Boston College will be able to keep it close and likely win this one on the road. BC is on a four-game winning streak, and has worked out its early-season issues, while Syracuse seems to keep discovering more issues.