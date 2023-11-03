Full NASCAR schedule for 2023 Phoenix Championship weekend

The 2023 NASCAR season comes to a close this weekend at Phoenix Raceway with three championship races. The Craftsman 150 determines the Truck Series champ on Friday, the Xfinity Championship Race runs on Saturday, and the Cup Series Championship Race runs on Sunday.

The weekend opens on Friday with Truck qualifying and the Craftsman 150 on FS1. The four drivers competing for the title include Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, Ben Rhodes, and Grant Enfinger. Heim and Hocevar are co-favorites to win the race at DraftKings Sportsbook with +225 odds. Enfinger is +600 and Rhodes is +900.

The Xfinity Series runs qualifying and its Championship Race on Saturday, airing on USA Network. The four playoff drivers include John H. Nemechek, Justin Allgaier, Cole Custer, and Sam Mayer. Nemechek is the favorite to win the race with +165 odds, followed by Allgaier at +320, Custer at +400, and Mayer at +800.

The Cup Series wraps the weekend with Saturday qualifying on USA Network and then the Championship Race on Sunday, airing on NBC. The four playoff finalists are Kyle Larson, Ryan Blaney, William Byron, and Christopher Bell. Larson is +180 to win the race, Blaney is +300, Byron is _380, and Bell is +500.

All times below are ET.

Friday, November 3

6:05 p.m. — Truck qualifying — FS1, Fox Sports Live

7:05 p.m. — Xfinity practice — No TV, NBC Sports Live

8:05 p.m. — Cup practice — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

10:00 p.m. — Craftsman 150, Truck Series — FS1, Fox Sports Live

Saturday, November 4

3:30 p.m. — Xfinity qualifying — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

4:35 p.m. — Cup qualifying — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

7:00 p.m. — Xfinity Series Championship Race — USA Network, NBC Sports Live

Sunday, November 5

3:00 p.m. — Cup Series Championship Race — NBC, NBC Sports Live