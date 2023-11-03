How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Craftsman 150 truck race via live online stream

The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season wraps on Friday with the Craftsman 150. The race is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and it will be preceded by qualifying at 6:05 p.m.

Qualifying will air on FS1 and you can view a live stream at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the event.

We’ll see a full field of drivers running qualifying on Friday, but there are only four drivers competing for the season-ending title. That group includes Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, Ben Rhodes, and Grant Enfinger. Over the course of this season, Heim has capture three poles, Enfinger has one pole to his credit, and the other two drivers have none.

The starting lineup will be set using one round of single-truck, one lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap around the track with no other trucks running. The fastest driver claims pole position, the slowest is at the back of the pack, and the rest slot into the starting lineup based on their qualifying time. The process will take less than an hour to complete.

Heim and Hocevar enter qualifying as co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +225 odds. Enfinger is +600 and Rhodes is +900. Zane Smith (+850) is a non-playoff driver but has better odds than Enfinger to win on Friday. Rhodes is tied with Ty Majeski and Christian Eckes.

How to watch qualifying for the Craftsman 150

Date: Friday, November 3

Time: 6:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FS1

Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

