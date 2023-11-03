 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch NASCAR qualifying for Craftsman 150 truck race via live online stream

We go over how you can watch NASCAR’s Craftsman 150 qualifying on Friday at Phoenix Raceway via live online stream.

By David Fucillo
Trucks race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Lucas Oil 150 at Phoenix International Raceway on November 9, 2012 in Avondale, Arizona. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The 2023 NASCAR Truck Series season wraps on Friday with the Craftsman 150. The race is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET, and it will be preceded by qualifying at 6:05 p.m.

Qualifying will air on FS1 and you can view a live stream at Fox Sports Live or using the FOX Sports App. If you don’t have a cable login, you can try out YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the event.

We’ll see a full field of drivers running qualifying on Friday, but there are only four drivers competing for the season-ending title. That group includes Corey Heim, Carson Hocevar, Ben Rhodes, and Grant Enfinger. Over the course of this season, Heim has capture three poles, Enfinger has one pole to his credit, and the other two drivers have none.

The starting lineup will be set using one round of single-truck, one lap qualifying. Each driver gets one lap around the track with no other trucks running. The fastest driver claims pole position, the slowest is at the back of the pack, and the rest slot into the starting lineup based on their qualifying time. The process will take less than an hour to complete.

Heim and Hocevar enter qualifying as co-favorites to win at DraftKings Sportsbook with +225 odds. Enfinger is +600 and Rhodes is +900. Zane Smith (+850) is a non-playoff driver but has better odds than Enfinger to win on Friday. Rhodes is tied with Ty Majeski and Christian Eckes.

How to watch qualifying for the Craftsman 150

Date: Friday, November 3
Time: 6:05 p.m. ET
TV channel: FS1
Live stream: Fox Sports Live, FOX Sports App

Entry list

2023 Craftsman 150 entry list

Pos. Driver Car #
Pos. Driver Car #
1 Hailie Deegan 1
2 Johnny Sauter 2
3 John Hunter Nemechek 4
4 Tyler Hill 5
5 Rajah Caruth 7
6 Blaine Perkins 9
7 Spencer Boyd 12
8 Tanner Gray 15
9 Tyler Ankrum 16
10 Taylor Gray 17
11 Chandler Smith 18
12 Derek Kraus 19
13 Armani Williams 20
14 Austin Wayne Self 22
15 Grant Enfinger 23
16 Jack Wood 24
17 Matt DiBenedetto 25
18 Kaden Honeycutt 30
19 Keith McGee 33
20 Jake Garcia 35
21 Zane Smith 38
22 Dean Thompson 40
23 Carson Hocevar 42
24 Chris Hacker 43
25 Lawless Alan 45
26 Corey Heim 51
27 Stewart Friesen 52
28 Timmy Hill 56
29 Chase Purdy 61
30 Layne Riggs 62
31 Ty Majeski 66
32 Matt Crafton 88
33 Colby Howard 91
34 Christian Eckes 98
35 Ben Rhodes 99

