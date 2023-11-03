Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix

Formula One racing has arrived Autódromo José Carlos Pace this weekend for the Brazilian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, but qualifying will settle the starting grid on Friday afternoon. Qualifying will air on ESPN2 starting at 1:55 p.m. ET and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The starting grid will be settled in three rounds of qualifying. Q1 runs 18 minutes, Q2 runs 15 minutes, and Q3 runs 12 minutes, with breaks before and after Q2. The whole process will take a little over an hour to settle pole position and the rest of the starting grid. The full field runs in Q1 with the five slowest drivers eliminated and slotted into P16-20. The remaining 15 drivers run in Q2 with the five slowest drivers eliminated and slotted into P11-15. The final round features the ten remaining drivers competing for pole position and the rest of the top ten.

Here is the full entry list for the Brazilian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with how each driver performs in each of the three qualifying periods, and then how the starting lineup settles.