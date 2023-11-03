 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live updates for F1 qualifying at the Brazilian Grand Prix

Formula One racing is running the 2023 Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend. We’ll update qualifying until we’ve got the full racing grid is set at Autódromo José Carlos Pace.

By David Fucillo
A general view of the pit straight during previews ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Brazil at Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace on November 2, 2023 in Sao Paulo, Brazil. Photo by Vince Mignott/MB Media/Getty Images

Formula One racing has arrived Autódromo José Carlos Pace this weekend for the Brazilian Grand Prix. The race will take place on Sunday, but qualifying will settle the starting grid on Friday afternoon. Qualifying will air on ESPN2 starting at 1:55 p.m. ET and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN.

The starting grid will be settled in three rounds of qualifying. Q1 runs 18 minutes, Q2 runs 15 minutes, and Q3 runs 12 minutes, with breaks before and after Q2. The whole process will take a little over an hour to settle pole position and the rest of the starting grid. The full field runs in Q1 with the five slowest drivers eliminated and slotted into P16-20. The remaining 15 drivers run in Q2 with the five slowest drivers eliminated and slotted into P11-15. The final round features the ten remaining drivers competing for pole position and the rest of the top ten.

Here is the full entry list for the Brazilian Grand Prix as qualifying gets underway. We’ll provide updates with how each driver performs in each of the three qualifying periods, and then how the starting lineup settles.

2023 Brazilian Grand Prix entry list

Pos Driver No.
Pos Driver No.
1 Max Verstappen 1
2 Logan Sargeant 2
3 Daniel Ricciardo 3
4 Lando Norris 4
5 Pierre Gasly 10
6 Sergio Perez 11
7 Fernando Alonso 14
8 Charles Leclerc 16
9 Lance Stroll 18
10 Kevin Magnussen 20
11 Yuki Tsunoda 22
12 Alexander Albon 23
13 Zhou Guanyu 24
14 Nico Hulkenberg 27
15 Esteban Ocon 31
16 Lewis Hamilton 44
17 Carlos Sainz 55
18 George Russell 63
19 Valtteri Bottas 77
20 Oscar Piastri 81

More From DraftKings Network