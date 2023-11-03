F1 schedule: Brazilian Grand Prix practice, qualifying, race date, time, odds, TV schedule

With only three races remaining in the F1 calendar, all eyes turn to the Brazilian Grand Prix. The main race is scheduled for noon ET on Sunday, Nov. 5. Leading up to that, Friday will hold both practice and qualifying rounds while Saturday is reserved exclusively for the sprint shootout followed by the sprint race.

All events will broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPNNews, and will be available for live stream at WatchESPN. If you don’t have an ESPN subscription to access WatchESPN, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream it.

Max Verstappen steps in as a heavy favorite to win the Brazilian Grand Prix with -400 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris are next in line at +850 and +1100 respectively. Last year’s winner, George Russell, has +1800 odds to finish atop the podium.

Here’s the complete schedule for this weekend. All times below are ET.

Brazilian Grand Prix weekend schedule

Friday, November 5

10:30 a.m. ET — Practice — ESPN2, WatchESPN

2 p.m. ET — Qualifying — ESPN2, WatchESPN

Saturday, November 6

10 a.m. ET — Sprint Shootout — ESPN2, WatchESPN

2:30 p.m. ET — Sprint Race— ESPNNews, WatchESPN

Sunday, November 7

Noon ET — Brazilian Grand Prix race — ESPN2, WatchESPN