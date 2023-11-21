MLB free agent tracker: Tim Anderson signs one-year deal with Marlins

MLB’s offseason has arrived, and with it, so has the official opening of free agency. Each team’s exclusive five-day negotiating window has closed, contract options have been exercised or declined, qualifying offers have been extended (and rejected), non-tender decisions have been made and now, finally, any team can negotiate with any free agent — with an eye on capturing the World Series 11 months from now.

The Phillies got a jump on things before we even got to Thanksgiving, bringing back stalwart righty Aaron Nola on a seven-year, $172 million deal. And now the biggest dominoes of all have dropped: Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the top two players on the market, are both Dodgers, thanks to a combined billion-plus dollars in contracts. Even still, plenty of big names remain, as NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, outfielder Cody Bellinger and third baseman Matt Chapman still figure to draw plenty of interest.

There’s a lot to keep track of, so we’re here to help all winter long with a running list of where the top 50 free agents on the market are landing.

2023-24 MLB free agent tracker