MLB free agent tracker: Joc Pederson signs one-year deal with Diamondbacks

MLB’s offseason has arrived, and with it, so has the official opening of free agency. Each team’s exclusive five-day negotiating window has closed, contract options have been exercised or declined, qualifying offers have been extended (and rejected), non-tender decisions have been made and now, finally, any team can negotiate with any free agent — with an eye on capturing the World Series 11 months from now.
The Phillies got a jump on things before we even got to Thanksgiving, bringing back stalwart righty Aaron Nola on a seven-year, $172 million deal. And now the biggest dominoes of all have dropped: Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the top two players on the market, are both Dodgers, thanks to a combined billion-plus dollars in contracts. Even still, plenty of big names remain, as NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, outfielder Cody Bellinger and third baseman Matt Chapman still figure to draw plenty of interest.
There’s a lot to keep track of, so we’re here to help all winter long with a running list of where the top 50 free agents on the market are landing.
2023-24 MLB free agent tracker
|RANK
|PLAYER (AGE)
|POS
|LAST TEAM
|NEW TEAM
|STATUS
|1
|Shohei Ohtani (29)
|DH/SP
|Angels
|Dodgers
|10 years, $700 million
|2
|Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25)
|SP
|Orix Buffaloes (NPB)
|Dodgers
|12 years, $325 million
|3
|Cody Bellinger (28)
|1B/CF
|Cubs
|Free agent
|4
|Aaron Nola (30)
|SP
|Phillies
|Phillies
|Seven years, $172 million
|5
|Blake Snell (30)
|SP
|Padres
|Free agent
|6
|Matt Chapman (30)
|3B
|Blue Jays
|Free agent
|7
|Eduardo Rodriguez (30)
|SP
|Tigers
|Diamondbacks
|Four years, $80 million
|8
|Jordan Montgomery (30)
|SP
|Rangers
|Free agent
|9
|Clayton Kershaw (35)
|SP
|Dodgers
|Free agent
|10
|Sonny Gray (34)
|SP
|Twins
|Cardinals
|Three years, $75 million
|11
|Marcus Stroman (32)
|SP
|Cubs
|Yankees
|Two years, $37 million
|12
|Lucas Giolito (29)
|SP
|Guardians
|Red Sox
|Two years, $38.5 million
|13
|Rhys Hoskins (30)
|1B
|Phillies
|Brewers
|Two years, $34 million
|14
|Kevin Kiermaier (33)
|CF
|Blue Jays
|Blue Jays
|One year, $10.5 million
|15
|Jeimer Candelario (29)
|1B/3B
|Cubs
|Reds
|Three years, $45 million
|16
|Josh Hader (29)
|RP
|Padres
|Astros
|Five years, $95 million
|17
|Jung Hoo Lee (25)
|CF
|Kiwoom Heroes (KBO)
|Giants
|Six years, $113 million
|18
|Jorge Soler (31)
|DH
|Marlins
|Free agent
|19
|Harrison Bader (29)
|CF
|Reds
|Mets
|One year, $10 million
|20
|J.D. Martinez (36)
|DH
|Dodgers
|Free agent
|21
|Justin Turner (38)
|3B/DH
|Red Sox
|Free agent
|22
|Joc Pederson (31)
|OF/DH
|Giants
|Diamondbacks
|One year, $9.5 million
|23
|Teoscar Hernandez (31)
|OF
|Mariners
|Dodgers
|One year, $23.5 million
|24
|Lourdes Gurriel (30)
|OF
|Diamondbacks
|Diamondbacks
|Three years, $42 million
|25
|Tim Anderson (30)
|2B/SS
|White Sox
|Free agent
|26
|Kenta Maeda (35)
|SP
|Twins
|Tigers
|Two years, $24 million
|27
|Jordan Hicks (27)
|RP
|Blue Jays
|Giants
|Four years, $44 million
|28
|Hector Neris (34)
|RP
|Astros
|Free agent
|29
|Michael Wacha (32)
|SP
|Padres
|Royals
|Two years, $32 million
|30
|Gary Sanchez (30)
|C
|Padres
|Free agent
|31
|Michael Taylor (32)
|CF
|Twins
|Free agent
|32
|Robert Stephenson (30)
|RP
|Rays
|Angels
|Three years, $33 million
|33
|Michael Brantley (36)
|OF/DH
|Astros
|N/A
|Retired
|34
|Tommy Pham (35)
|OF/DH
|Diamondbacks
|Free agent
|35
|Gio Urshela (32)
|INF
|Angels
|Free agent
|36
|Tyler Mahle (29)
|SP
|Twins
|Rangers
|Two years, $22 million
|37
|Luis Severino (29)
|SP
|Yankees
|Mets
|One year, $13 million
|38
|James Paxton (35)
|SP
|Red Sox
|Dodgers
|One year, $12 million
|39
|Seth Lugo (34)
|SP
|Padres
|Royals
|Three years, $45 million
|40
|Aroldis Chapman (35)
|RP
|Rangers
|Pirates
|One year, $10.5 million
|41
|Hyun-Jin Ryu (36)
|SP
|Blue Jays
|Free agent
|42
|Shota Imanaga (30)
|SP
|Yokohama DeNA BayStars (NPB)
|Cubs
|Four years, $53 million
|43
|Mitch Garver (32)
|DH/C
|Rangers
|Mariners
|Two years, $24 million
|44
|Jason Heyward (34)
|OF
|Dodgers
|Dodgers
|One year, $9 million
|45
|Ji-Man Choi (32)
|1B/DH
|Padres
|Free agent
|46
|Garrett Cooper (32)
|1B/DH
|Padres
|Free agent
|47
|Carlos Santana (37)
|1B/DH
|Brewers
|Free agent
|48
|Craig Kimbrel (36)
|RP
|Phillies
|Orioles
|One year, $13 million
|49
|Amed Rosario (28)
|2B/SS
|Dodgers
|Free agent
|50
|Donovan Solano (35)
|INF
|Twins
|Free agent
