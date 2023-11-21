 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB free agent tracker: Hector signs one-year deal with Cubs

All winter long, we’ll be keeping track of which stars are going where.

Hector Neris of the Houston Astros throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers during the seventh inning in Game Six of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2023 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

MLB’s offseason has arrived, and with it, so has the official opening of free agency. Each team’s exclusive five-day negotiating window has closed, contract options have been exercised or declined, qualifying offers have been extended (and rejected), non-tender decisions have been made and now, finally, any team can negotiate with any free agent — with an eye on capturing the World Series 11 months from now.

The Phillies got a jump on things before we even got to Thanksgiving, bringing back stalwart righty Aaron Nola on a seven-year, $172 million deal. And now the biggest dominoes of all have dropped: Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the top two players on the market, are both Dodgers, thanks to a combined billion-plus dollars in contracts. Even still, plenty of big names remain, as NL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, outfielder Cody Bellinger and third baseman Matt Chapman still figure to draw plenty of interest.

There’s a lot to keep track of, so we’re here to help all winter long with a running list of where the top 50 free agents on the market are landing.

1 Shohei Ohtani (29) DH/SP Angels Dodgers 10 years, $700 million
2 Yoshinobu Yamamoto (25) SP Orix Buffaloes (NPB) Dodgers 12 years, $325 million
3 Cody Bellinger (28) 1B/CF Cubs Free agent
4 Aaron Nola (30) SP Phillies Phillies Seven years, $172 million
5 Blake Snell (30) SP Padres Free agent
6 Matt Chapman (30) 3B Blue Jays Free agent
7 Eduardo Rodriguez (30) SP Tigers Diamondbacks Four years, $80 million
8 Jordan Montgomery (30) SP Rangers Free agent
9 Clayton Kershaw (35) SP Dodgers Free agent
10 Sonny Gray (34) SP Twins Cardinals Three years, $75 million
11 Marcus Stroman (32) SP Cubs Yankees Two years, $37 million
12 Lucas Giolito (29) SP Guardians Red Sox Two years, $38.5 million
13 Rhys Hoskins (30) 1B Phillies Brewers Two years, $34 million
14 Kevin Kiermaier (33) CF Blue Jays Blue Jays One year, $10.5 million
15 Jeimer Candelario (29) 1B/3B Cubs Reds Three years, $45 million
16 Josh Hader (29) RP Padres Astros Five years, $95 million
17 Jung Hoo Lee (25) CF Kiwoom Heroes (KBO) Giants Six years, $113 million
18 Jorge Soler (31) DH Marlins Free agent
19 Harrison Bader (29) CF Reds Mets One year, $10 million
20 J.D. Martinez (36) DH Dodgers Free agent
21 Justin Turner (38) 3B/DH Red Sox Free agent
22 Joc Pederson (31) OF/DH Giants Diamondbacks One year, $9.5 million
23 Teoscar Hernandez (31) OF Mariners Dodgers One year, $23.5 million
24 Lourdes Gurriel (30) OF Diamondbacks Diamondbacks Three years, $42 million
25 Tim Anderson (30) 2B/SS White Sox Free agent
26 Kenta Maeda (35) SP Twins Tigers Two years, $24 million
27 Jordan Hicks (27) RP Blue Jays Giants Four years, $44 million
28 Hector Neris (34) RP Astros Cubs One year, $9 million
29 Michael Wacha (32) SP Padres Royals Two years, $32 million
30 Gary Sanchez (30) C Padres Free agent
31 Michael Taylor (32) CF Twins Free agent
32 Robert Stephenson (30) RP Rays Angels Three years, $33 million
33 Michael Brantley (36) OF/DH Astros N/A Retired
34 Tommy Pham (35) OF/DH Diamondbacks Free agent
35 Gio Urshela (32) INF Angels Free agent
36 Tyler Mahle (29) SP Twins Rangers Two years, $22 million
37 Luis Severino (29) SP Yankees Mets One year, $13 million
38 James Paxton (35) SP Red Sox Dodgers One year, $12 million
39 Seth Lugo (34) SP Padres Royals Three years, $45 million
40 Aroldis Chapman (35) RP Rangers Pirates One year, $10.5 million
41 Hyun-Jin Ryu (36) SP Blue Jays Free agent
42 Shota Imanaga (30) SP Yokohama DeNA BayStars (NPB) Cubs Four years, $53 million
43 Mitch Garver (32) DH/C Rangers Mariners Two years, $24 million
44 Jason Heyward (34) OF Dodgers Dodgers One year, $9 million
45 Ji-Man Choi (32) 1B/DH Padres Free agent
46 Garrett Cooper (32) 1B/DH Padres Free agent
47 Carlos Santana (37) 1B/DH Brewers Free agent
48 Craig Kimbrel (36) RP Phillies Orioles One year, $13 million
49 Amed Rosario (28) 2B/SS Dodgers Free agent
50 Donovan Solano (35) INF Twins Free agent

