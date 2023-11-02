‘Loki’s season two penultimate episode finds it’s why at the end of time

We had a week to get over the shock of the timeline ultimately melting down in the last episode of Loki. In the spirit of Nick Fury, it’s time to put a team together. Let’s call them the Time Variance Authority Avengers. Loki’s worst fears have been realized at the beginning of “Science/Fiction” in that he’s all alone. In all actuality, that’s always been his main fear and the underlying reason he wants to save the TVA. To preserve that structure is to keep in place his friends and support system.

It’s been nice to dive into the lives of other characters throughout this season; in this episode, we get to see how the variants are living their lives. But it all comes back to Loki and this ultimate arc of him finding the place he belongs and wanting to shed this God of Mischief moniker he in a previous timeline dawned. One of the big themes of this second season is the perception of control and how the TVA used it to capture people in servitude. If you got to see how life is through your variants eyes, would you even want to go back? This is especially true with Mobius and something he’s knowingly avoided.

At least for a little while, we see the gang in their element. Casey is Frank Lee Morris, one of the three prisoners who escaped from Alcatraz in 1962, B-15 is a doctor, Mobius (or Don) has two boys and sells jet skis, and O.B. is an author who moonlights as a scientist to pay the bills (that’s wild to think about). Everything seems to be in place, but not really for Loki – see, he doesn’t have a place that he belongs, which adds incentive to this whole idea.

Loki and O.B. conversing about how to stop the time slipping and points in time was cool in a Back-To-The-Future-esque way, but it gets down to the science and fiction of it all. In the previous four episodes, our ears have been filled with an immense amount of scientific jargon and put on this path to fail at stopping the temporal loom from exploding. But we never got at the why, and that’s where the fiction comes in. But it’s not fiction in the sense that there isn’t any truth rooted within it.

Putting the TVA back together into another instance of how it was will never work. Thus, Loki finally had to admit to himself why he wanted to do it in the first place. The conversations he has with Don (really Mobius) bring something that Sylvie has been saying for the entirety of this series (and again in this episode) in that these people are free to live the lives they were meant to on branching timelines. Don seems very content selling jet skis and stopping his son from being an arsonist. When you don’t know about your previous life in reserve order, it’s hard to return to it. Before Loki and Don leave his Ohio timeline, he asks, “What about my boys?” When Loki replies they won’t know you’re gone, Don replies, “I’ll know.”

There’s something beautifully tragic concerning Loki trying to hold on to any spaghetti strand of the people he once knew, in addition to a real threat on the way. The episode throws us for a loop, with Sylvie knowing precisely what is happening. This McDonalds, regular at the local record store life is the thing she wants – or initially how she plays it. Loki poses a very good rebuttal to her usual “These are the lives we were meant to lead” belief. It’s that all of the parties involved get a choice to be at the TVA or go back to their lives. Something He Who Remains never gave them – he just indiscriminately wiped their memories.

In all actuality, Sylvie doesn’t want to be alone either. However, she can’t bring herself to where Loki can just yet because it would shatter what she’s been fighting for this entire time. Notice that the apex where Loki can control his time slipping is when she turns into spaghetti. Now that Loki has found his “why,” he can control where he goes inside the story. With the finale upcoming, I don’t think it will be as simple as Loki going back to the room where things explode and fixing it. It’s going to take a few tries.

“Science/Fiction” found a way to balance mind and soul – that’s where the show succeeds. Granted, if they find a way to put the sacred timeline back together, you would think there would be some anomalies present that may lead to other projects. However, the best quality of this show is that it feels contained from everything else, and we’re able to sit with some Velvet Underground and