Titans WR Treylon Burks suffers injury late in 4th quarter in Week 9 vs. Steelers

The Tennessee Titans are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9 of the NFL season. The Titans were driving late in the game, trying to make a comeback against the Steelers when quarterback Will Levis threw a deep pass to Treylon Burks. The wide receiver wasn’t able to come down with the pass and hit the ground hard. He is being attended to by medical personal and they have brought out a backboard for the receiver.

Before getting injured, Burks brought in two of his three targets for 23 yards. He has been the second wide receiver in the offense alongside veteran wideout DeAndre Hopkins. Burks has struggled with injuries in his career, but this has been the scariest looking. After going up for the pass, he landed hard, and the early estimation is that he either has a neck or head injury. There are two minutes left in the game, but he isn’t likely to return for this one.