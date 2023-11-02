Post-World Series power rankings: Rangers at No. 1, but what about everyone else?

Let it sink in, Rangers fans: For the first time ever, Texas is a World Series champion. The Rangers won Game 5 against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday night the same way they fought through this entire postseason, and now the Commissioner’s Trophy is coming back to Arlington. The champagne has begun to dry at Chase Field, but there’s still plenty of celebrating to be done — and a parade to be held outside Globe Life Park on Friday.

For the rest of the baseball world, however, attention now turns to the 2023-24 offseason, one that features plenty of burning questions. Where will Shohei Ohtani wind up? How will an otherwise-lackluster free-agent class affect the trade market? Will big-market teams like the Yankees, Mets and Red Sox be able to rebound after profoundly disappointing 2023 season?

We won’t begin to get the answers to those questions for another few weeks, when the hot stove really gets rolling during Winter Meetings in early December. Before then, let’s take stock of the landscape around the league — with one final post-World Series edition of our MLB power rankings, taking into account both the season that was and the how each team is positioned moving forward.

MLB post-World Series power rankings

Tier 1

1. Texas Rangers

2. Arizona Diamondbacks

Do I think the Diamondbacks are actually the second-best team in all of baseball, or will be in 2024? No, I do not, but I also don’t care: You win a pennant, you don’t fall any farther than No. 2. And besides, with Corbin Carroll only getting better, Brandon Pfaadt apparently breaking out and more top prospects in the pipeline, the future is bright in the desert.

Tier 2

3. Philadelphia Phillies

4. Atlanta Braves

5. Houston Astros

6. Baltimore Orioles

7. Los Angeles Dodgers

Consider this the first circle of contention, featuring a handful of teams that have awfully bitter tastes in their mouths based on how this season ended. No one should feel sicker than the Phils, who are in for a very long winter after squandering a golden opportunity to reach a second consecutive World Series. Still, nothing about this team suggests they’ll be any less dangerous next year, and you know Bryce Harper and Co. will be motivated to right that wrong.

There’s simply no way to put the Braves above Philly based on how the last two postseasons have ended for Atlanta, but this is still the team that won an MLB-best 104 games in 2023 and will return more talent than anyone next year. You could flip-flop the O’s and Astros here if you wanted, but Houston gets the benefit of the doubt until Baltimore’s young guns start turning into actual big-league stars (and/or Mike Elias finally starts adding pieces this winter). The Dodgers, meanwhile, feel more rickety than they have in a while, even if they’ll hopefully get better pitching health next season.

Tier 3

8. Tampa Bay Rays

9. Minnesota Twins

10. Toronto Blue Jays

11. Seattle Mariners

12. Milwaukee Brewers

Tier 4

13. San Diego Padres

14. Chicago Cubs

15. Miami Marlins

16. New York Yankees

17. Cincinnati Reds

These are the last teams that can realistically claim to enter 2024 as contenders, barring some major changes over the winter. I know we’re all tired of the Padres, but that run differential doesn’t lie, and what if they really did find something out in September? If they hold on to Juan Soto, a core of Soto, Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Joe Musgrove and Yu Darvish is still awfully formidable. The Cubs, meanwhile, had higher highs than just about anyone else in the National League this summer, only to collapse when it mattered most — and propel Arizona’s run to a pennant. Few teams have as many offseason questions to answer as Chicago, starting with the futures of Cody Bellinger and Marcus Stroman, but the pieces are here for a real run.

This may feel disrespectful to Miami, but it’s hard not to peg them for regression after their wild run of one-run wins in 2023 — and how punchless they looked in their Wild Card sweep at the hands of the Phillies. With Kim Ng departing under less than amiable circumstances, all the old questions about this franchise and its commitment to winning return. Speaking of a commitment to winning: How much will Hal Steinbrenner actually channel his dad this winter, after one of the most disappointing seasons in Yankees history? Aaron Judge is promising changes, but we’ve heard saber-rattling from New York before only to watch as free agents and trade targets landed elsewhere. If you squint, you can see a scenario in which Gerrit Cole remains Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes Jr. get healthy and Brian Cashman revamps a creaky offense, but it’s hard to give this team the benefit of the doubt right now.

(The sky is the limit long-term for the Reds, but man, that pitching staff still gives us the willies, and we’ve yet to see Hunter Greene, Nick Lodolo and Graham Ashcraft put together a full, healthy and effective season.)

Tier 5

18. Boston Red Sox

19. San Francisco Giants

20. Detroit Tigers

21. Cleveland Guardians

22. St. Louis Cardinals

Consider this tier the party crashers, aka teams who could go from well outside the playoff picture in 2023 to a postseason run in 2024. Boston has new leadership in chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, plus some intriguing pieces to build around — although the rotation remains a bit of a mess and it’s anyone’s guess how much owner John Henry is willing to invest over the winter. The Giants looked like a playoff team for much of the summer, but everything feels rickety, from a thin rotation to an injury-prone and power-deficient offense. The Tigers could be better than you think next year, with Tarik Skubal, Reese Olson, Matt Manning, Sawyer Gipson-Long and potentially Eduardo Rodriguez (if he picks up his option) forming a solid rotation. They’ll need to find more offensive contributors around Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter, though.

It feels weird having the Cardinals all the way down here, and some of the same reasons we were so high on them entering 2023 still exist — namely, stars in Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado and a ton of position-player depth. The pitching totally collapsed this season, though, and a look at the free-agent market tells you it’ll be hard for John Mozeliak to add the infusion of rotation talent he’ll need for this team to really contend.

Tier 6

23. New York Mets

24. Pittsburgh Pirates

25. Washington Nationals

26. Los Angeles Angels

27. Chicago White Sox

28. Colorado Rockies

29. Kansas City Royals

30. Oakland Athletics

Could you break this into multiple tiers? Sure, I guess you could, but I don’t see a reason to when none of these teams figure to be even trying to contend for a playoff spot in 2024. (The Mets basically told us as much amid their deadline fire sale.) The Pirates and Nationals have interesting young pieces to monitor, but after that ... well, after that, things get bleak in a hurry. The Angels seem set to embark on a long, painful rebuild whenever Ohtani inevitably leaves, while the White Sox and Rockies are directionless at the moment and the A’s don’t even know where exactly they’ll be playing.