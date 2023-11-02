Braves, Dodgers top early list of 2024 World Series favorites

The confetti has barely settled on the Texas Rangers’ historic World Series victory in Arizona on Wednesday night — but you know what they say, it’s never too early to start looking forward to next year. Sure, there’s a long, cold offseason ahead of us, and plenty figures to change before spring training, but let’s take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook to see which teams are currently favored to win it all in 2024.

Early 2024 World Series favorites

Atlanta Braves +700

Los Angeles Dodgers +750

Houston Astros +900

Texas Rangers +900

Philadelphia Phillies +1100

New York Yankees +1300

Baltimore Orioles +1600

San Diego Padres +1600

Toronto Blue Jays +1700

Boston Red Sox +2000

Tampa Bay Rays +2000

Seattle Mariners +2000

New York Mets +2000

Arizona Diamondbacks +2500

Minnesota Twins +2500

Chicago Cubs +3000

San Francisco Giants +3000

Cincinnati Reds +4000

St. Louis Cardinals +4000

Milwaukee Brewers +4000

Detroit Tigers +5000

Miami Marlins +5500

Cleveland Guardians +6000

Pittsburgh Pirates +6000

Los Angeles Angels +6500

Washington Nationals +7000

Chicago White Sox +8000

To the surprise of no one, the Atlanta Braves — who won a league-best 104 games before flaming out against the Phillies in the NLDS — are atop the list at +700. Recent postseason failures aside, Atlanta has as much talent as anyone, and they’re the surest bet to find themselves playing baseball in October. (Now, if they can just get there with a healthy pitching staff this time.)

After that come two of the sport’s other perennial powers, the Dodgers (who lost in an ugly sweep to Arizona in the Divisional round) and Astros (who lost on their home field to Texas in Game 7 of the ALCS), along with the now-reigning champion Rangers. Vegas isn’t nearly so high as this year’s other pennant winner, however: The Diamondbacks may have won the hearts of the baseball world during this Cinderella run, but they didn’t sway oddsmakers, as they’re still listed at +2500 — the 14th-shortest odds, right behind the moribund Mets — to win it all next season.

Other notables include the Phillies at +1100, the Yankees at +1300 (sixth-shortest despite a terrible 2023 season), the Red Sox at +2000 and the Cubs at +3000. If you’re looking for value, a couple of lines stand out right now — with the caveat that anything can change over the next couple of months. The Orioles’ arrow is still pointing straight up after posting the AL’s best record in the regular season, and if this is finally the year Mike Elias gets aggressive via trade and free agency, +1600 could be a steal. The Mariners fell short of a second straight trip to the postseason in 2023, but they still have Julio Rodriguez, and if they do manage to reach October, their big three of Luis Castillo, George Kirby and Logan Gilbert — plus the potential return of Robbie Ray and what is annually among MLB’s better bullpens — would make them an awfully tough out. (We’d also mention the Twins at +2500, who have the benefit of the easiest path to the postseason and great starting pitching, but we don’t want to anger whichever baseball gods have ensured that Minnesota can never get past the ALDS.)