 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Here’s everything you need to know to watch Jaguars vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season

We go over viewing info for Thursday Night Football. We’ve got a live stream, TV channel, kickoff time, odds and more for Titans vs. Steelers in Week 9.

By Henry Palattella
Rashaan Evans of the Tennessee Titans tackles Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers during an NFL game at Heinz Field on December 19, 2021 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

This week’s Thursday Night game features an AFC matchup between the Tennesse Titans (3-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Titans enter the matchup on the back of a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons, while the Steelers suffered a 20-10 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars his last time out.

Will Levis threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns for the Titans last week in his first career start, while the Steelers only managed to throw for 191 yards as a team last week between quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Pickett should be back this week after missing the second half of last week’s game with an injury.

How to watch Titans vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2
Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Live stream: Prime Video
TV channel: N/A
Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Odds: Steelers -124, Titans +148

More From DraftKings Network