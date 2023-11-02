Here’s everything you need to know to watch Jaguars vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season

This week’s Thursday Night game features an AFC matchup between the Tennesse Titans (3-4) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The Titans enter the matchup on the back of a 28-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons, while the Steelers suffered a 20-10 defeat to the Jacksonville Jaguars his last time out.

Will Levis threw for 263 yards and four touchdowns for the Titans last week in his first career start, while the Steelers only managed to throw for 191 yards as a team last week between quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Mitch Trubisky. Pickett should be back this week after missing the second half of last week’s game with an injury.

How to watch Titans vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8

Date: Thursday, Nov. 2

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream: Prime Video

TV channel: N/A

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Odds: Steelers -124, Titans +148