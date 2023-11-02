NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, November 2

With only three games on tonight’s NBA slate, there are less DFS options to consider than usual, which makes setting your lineup even tougher since it’s tough to find quality low-tier value in NBA DFS compared to NFL DFS.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Alec Burks, Pistons, $4,900

Burks, who didn’t play in the Pistons game on Wednesday, should be good to take the court tonight in Detroit’s matchup against the Pelicans. He’s averaged 26.2 DKFP per game, and is coming off a game where he had 25.5 DKFP against the Thunder. Burks is the prototypical microwave scorer, and should be a must-start in any fantasy lineup tonight.

Collin Sexton, Jazz, $4,400

Sexton had 23 points last night on 8-10 shooting, and is another second-unit player who was born to get to the cup. The Jazz have moved him to shooting guard role (with Jordan Clarkson taking over the point guard duties), which has allowed for Sexton to lean into the slashing side of his game for fantastic results. He should do well tonight against Orlando’s thin second unit.

Drew Eubanks, Suns, $4,500

While Eubanks only had three points his last time out, he had nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks, which resulted in 25.3 DKFP. He should have another strong all-around game tonight, even if he might not score a ton due to the presence of Victor Wembanyama. He has everything you want in a value center.