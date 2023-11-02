Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday’s games

After a full slate of games on Wednesday, there are only six teams taking the court in the Association tonight. While that limits the amount of player props to consider, we still found three of our favorites tonight with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Franz Wagner over 18.5 points vs. Jazz (-110)

While Wagner hasn’t cleared this over in either of his last two games, he’ll be going against a Jazz team that has the fourth-worst defensive rating in the NBA and is on the second night of a back-to-back set. The Jazz have had multiple players score 20 points on them in four of their five games this year (it would have been five but Jaren Jackson had 19 last night), and have struggled to defend against the small forward position. Wagner had 19 against the Rockets in his season opener (who have the same defensive ranking as Utah), and he’s taken at least 12 shots in every game, so I’m expecting him to fill it up tonight.

Cade Cunningham under 22.5 points vs. Pelicans (-110)

I’m riding an interesting Cunningham trend. After dropping 30 points on opening night, he only went for 12 the next night. That trend continued over the weekend, as he dropped 25 on the Bulls on Saturday before only scoring 17 against the Thunder on Monday. He dropped 30 against the Trail Blazers last night, so i’m expecting another lower-scoring outing tonight against a Pelicans team that has the fifth-best defensive rating in the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama over 6.5 rebounds vs. Suns (-120)

Wembanyama had eight rebounds against the Suns on Tuesday, and I’m expecting him to clear that line once again. The Suns rank 15th in defensive rebound percentage (71.3%) and have allowed a double-digit rebounder in three of the four games they’ve played in this season. I like Wemby’s chances to grab at least seven boards.