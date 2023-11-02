South Alabama vs. Troy picks, best bets for Week 10 matchup

Sun Belt Conference plays heats up Thursday night when the South Alabama Jaguars travel to Veterans Memorial Stadium from Troy, Alabama to take on the Troy Trojans. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2. In the “Battle of the Belt” Troy holds an 8-3 lead in the series and has won five straight including a 10-6 win in 2022.

South Alabama (4-4, 2-2 Sun Belt) had its two-game win streak snapped in a 33-20 to Louisana last Saturday. Quarterback Carter Bradley threw for 381 yards and two touchdowns, but the Jaguars had five turnovers that helped them fall into a 17-0 halftime deficit.

Troy (6-2, 3-1 Sun Belt) has won five straight and are inching closer to another Sun Belt West Division title. Last week the Trojans earned a 31-13 win over the Texas State Bobcats. Quarterback Gunnar Watson threw for 392 yards and three touchdowns.

SP+ Rankings

South Alabama: 54th overall, 56th offense, 53rd defense

Troy: 45th overall, 73rd offense, 25th defense

Injury update

South Alabama

QB Carter Bradley - Questionable (Knee)

RB Braylon McReynolds - Out (Collarbone)

WR Devin Voisin - Out (Knee)

Troy

RB Jordon Ingram - Out (Knee)

S Reggie Bracy - Out (Suspension)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

South Alabama: 3-5 ATS

Troy: 4-4 ATS

Total in 2023

South Alabama: Over 5-3

Troy: Over 2-6

Team Pace

South Alabama: 2.09 plays per minute of offense

Troy: 2.21 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Troy -3.5

Total: 44.5

Moneyline: Troy -180, South Alabama +150

Opening line: Troy -5

Opening total: 45.5

Weather

Clear skies with light winds out of the east, less than 5 MPH. Game-time temperature will be in the low 50s.

Our Best Bet for South Alabama vs. Troy

Troy -3.5

The Trojans defense is the big story here as they have given up just 23 points in the past four games. Expect this to be a fairly tight with two of the best quarterbacks in the league challenging both defenses. Troy should, however, notch its sixth straight win the series.