Wake Forest vs. Duke picks, best bets for Week 10 matchup

The Duke Blue Devils will return home to Wallace-Wade Stadium and host the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on a Thursday night ACC matchup. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The in-state rivals will play for the 103rd time with Duke holding a 59-41-2 edge. The Blue Devils won last year’s meeting 34-31.

Wake Forest (4-4, 1-4 ACC) have struggled in conference games and last week was no exception as the Demon Deacons fell 41-16 to the Florida State Seminoles. The game was never in doubt as the Seminoles held a 34-7 edge at halftime, Wake Forest was held to 210 total yards.

Duke (5-3, 2-2 ACC) has lost consecutive games and were shut out 23-0 by the Louisville Cardinals last week. The Blue Devils are still struggling to recover from Riley Leonard’s ankle sprain he suffered a month ago against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Duke was held to 202 yards and 2-of-12 on third downs against Louisville.

SP+ Rankings

Wake Forest: 70th overall, 77th offense, 57th defense

Duke: 29th overall, 53rd offense, 21st defense

Injury update

Wake Forest

QB Michael Kern - Out (Shoulder)

WR Walker Merrill - Questionable (Foot)

WR Ian Ver Steeg - Questionable (undisclosed)

TE Gavin Ellis - Out (undisclosed)

LB Chase Jones - Out (concussion)

OL Nick Sharpe - Out (ankle)

WR Donavon Greene - Out (knee)

Duke

TE Nicky Dalmolin - Questionable (undisclosed)

WR Eli Pancol - Out (lower body)

ATS/Total

Against The Spread in 2023

Wake Forest: 3-5 ATS

Duke: 4-4 ATS

Total in 2023

Wake Forest: Over 3-5

Duke: Over 3-4-1

Team Pace

Wake Forest: 2.36 plays per minute of offense

Duke: 2.09 plays per minute of offense

Odds at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Duke -10

Total: 44

Moneyline: Duke -380, Wake Forest +300

Opening line: Duke -12.5

Opening total: 44.5

Weather

Clear skies with a game-time temperature of 45 degrees. Light winds out of the east.

Our Best Bet for Wake Forest vs. Duke

Duke -10

Both teams have run into some issues, but Duke played top-15 teams on the road in consecutive weeks and should be better at home. Wake Forest is going through quarterback growing pains and it could get more painful against the Blue Devils defense.