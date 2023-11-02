Connor Heyward start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) will be going up against the Tennessee Titans (3-4) in Week 9 action on Thursday night. Connor Heyward turned in his best performance of the season in terms of fantasy in Week 8, but will it be enough to warrant a start in Week 9? Let’s take a closer look ahead of the midweek action.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TE Connor Heyward

Heyward saw a season-high six targets, catching five of them for 24 yards on the day. It was a season high for his yardage total as well, but he still only brought in 7.4 fantasy points in PPR league, which is also his highest output this season. He’s done well to fill in for injured TE Pat Freiermuth, but he’s really not seeing enough consistent volume to rely on him week after week.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Sit.

While he logged his third straight game with multiple catches and 23+ yards, he’s been unable to capitalize on those performances to bring in any sort of viable fantasy value. While 7.4 points in PPR leagues is a season high for him, it’s certainly not going to be enough to warrant a spot in your starting lineup anytime soon.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Sit.

His season high from last week drops to an abysmal 2.4 points in standard leagues, making it an easy choice to pass on him and leave Heyward on waivers altogether. He shouldn’t be in your starting lineup, even if you’re in deeper leagues with 12-14 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Connor Heyward

Heyward is ranked as the TE29 at FantasyPros ahead of Week 9, making him an easy pass. There are a plethora of other tight ends above him on that list that you should be able to pick up if you’re streaming that position. Look to someone like Donald Parham, who should continue to see more action if Gerald Everett continues to remain sidelined.