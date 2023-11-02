Steelers RBs start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still rolling with their running back committee of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. And while Harris is out-touching the more dynamic Warren, both players are getting just enough work to frustrate fantasy football managers. The situation doesn’t look much better for Thursday night’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris/Jaylen Warren

Harries had seven carries for just 13 yards last week against the Jaguars, adding another 42 yards on five catches. Warren had just two rushing attempts in that game, coming away with 10 yards while picking up another 19 yards on two catches.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Both players have limited value in PPR leagues. Harris is the more reliable starter in fantasy just because he’s still getting more work. The Steelers are slight favorites over the Titans, which could mean more work running the ball in the second half.

Warren’s worth a look in larger leagues as a FLEX. Last week’s game not withstanding, he’s usually getting more looks in the passing game, which gives him some appeal in PPR formats.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

You can start Harris as a low-end RB2 in most standard leagues this week, and Warren is worth some consideration as a FLEX.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Najee Harris/Jaylen Warren

Jerome Ford of the Browns, also stuck in a committee situation, would be a better start this week against the Cardinals. Alexander Mattison of the Vikings or Rhamondre Stevenson of the Patriots are better options than either Harris or Warren this week too.