Steelers QB Kenny Pickett start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

With a Thursday night game against the Tennessee Titans on tap, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback situation is still in flux. Starter Kenny Pickett suffered a rib injury just before halftime last week against the Jaguars. Backup Mitchell Trubisky replaced him.

Pickett was a full participant at practice on Wednesday and doesn’t have an injury designation going into TNF vs. the Titans in Week 9. So Pickett should start barring some setback. We could see Trubisky get into the game if the injury hampers Pickett at all or if he’s forced to leave after a hit.

Here’s how to handle the situation in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Kenny Pickett

Pickett was 10-for-16 with 73 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions before leaving last week’s game. The week before that, against the Rams, he had 230 passing yards with no touchdowns or interceptions, but he did run one in for his only rushing touchdown of the season so far.

Trubisky was awful in relief last week. He finished the game with a 15-for-27 line with 138 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

Start or sit in Week 9?

I would stay away from both players. Trubisky is too much of a risk unless you’re just desperate for help in a superflex league, and Pickett just isn’t producing enough to give him much fantasy appeal.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Kenny Pickett/Mitch Trubisky

If you need a quarterback to fill-in this week, take a look at Zach Wilson of the Jets. He’s not usually a big producer, but he’s facing the Chargers who have been the worst-ranked team in against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy.