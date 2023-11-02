Tyjae Spears start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Fantasy football managers hanging onto Tyjae Spears and hoping for Derrick Henry to be traded were disappointed as the trade deadline came and went this week. Spears is still Henry’s backup, albeit a very promising one. While he’s got a bright future in the NFL, that doesn’t mean much for his fantasy prospects this season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Tyjae Spears

Spears had 27 yards on three carries last week in a win over the Atlanta Falcons, adding another nine yards on three catches. Henry led the way with 101 yards on 22 carries.

One thing worth watching this week is Henry’s status. He was listed as limited in practice on Tuesday with an ankle injury, same as the day before during the team’s Monday walkthrough. This is probably just the Titans managing Henry’s workload on a short week, but if he’s at all limited or can’t go this week, Spears would have real fantasy appeal.

The Titans are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, on the road as 2.5-point underdogs. That doesn’t set up a great game script for Spears, if Henry’s active.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Spears has some appeal in larger PPR leagues because he’s regularly seeing a handful of targets each week, and he’s capable of turning those limited touches into something greater. Don’t overvalue him if Henry’s active, but Spears can be a decent FLEX play in PPR leagues with 12 or more teams.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

I’d lean toward sitting Spears in all but the largest standard leagues. He’s just not getting enough work.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyjae Spears

I’d look at Cam Akers of the Vikings this week over Spears. He’s seen his workload increase lately, and with Kirk Cousins out of action, they may have to run more.