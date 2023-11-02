Chigoziem Okonkwo start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Tennessee Titans tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo tied with DeAndre Hopkins for the team lead in targets and receptions last week in a win over the Falcons. But unlike Hopkins’ massive stat line, Okonkwo finished with just 23 yards. Still, it’s enough to make you wonder if those targets could translate into better numbers this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo

The good news is that Okonkwo and quarterback Will Levis, filling in for an injured Ryan Tannehill, had a connection. The bad news is that it didn’t translate into much production. Through seven games this season, he’s averaging just over four targets per contest, catching 21 of 30 balls that have come his way. But he’s never had more than 35 yards in a game.

This week, the Titans are taking on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are not too bad defending against tight ends. They’ve given up just 281 yards and one touchdown so far this season to the position.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

Okonkwo is worth a look in larges leagues because he’s getting consistent looks in the passing game and catching most of what comes his way. That at least gives him a floor, albeit a low one.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

I would avoid Okonkwo in standard leagues. The production just isn’t there, and this isn’t the kind of matchup where he’d gain much appeal as a streamer.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Okonkwo

If you need help, consider someone like Donald Parham of the Chargers, who at least has a higher ceiling thanks to his red zone usage.