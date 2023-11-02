Treylon Burks start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Treylon Burks returned to action last week, his first game since Week 3. Unfortunately, that was the only thing notable about the Tennessee Titans wide receiver’s play. He was held without a catch in a win over the Atlanta Falcons. He’ll look to get back on track this week against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Treylon Burks

Last week’s game featured Will Levis at quarterback filling in for an injured Ryan Tannehill. The change under center no doubt impacted Burks’ performance, making it feel like even more of an outlier. Through the first three games of the season, before his knee injury, Burks had a total of six catches for 99 yards on 13 targets.

It’s not looking like Tannehill will be back this week, and with the connection Levis had last week with DeAndre Hopkins, it’s hard to think that Burks will produce much.

Start or sit in Week 9 PPR leagues?

I would sit Burks this week, unless you’re desperate for a flex option in an especially large or deep league. Until we can see some consistency from him role in the offense, it’s hard to trust him in fantasy football lineups.

Start or sit in Week 9 standard leagues?

Burks should definitely not be in your lineups in standard leagues. While the Steelers have been vulnerable to opposing wide receivers, it’s hard to trust him with so much unsettled in this offense right now.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Treylon Burks

If you’re combing the depths for receiver help, consider Khalil Shakir of the Buffalo Bills over Burks. He had a big game last week, getting a lot more work in the slot with tight end Dawson Knox on injured reserve.