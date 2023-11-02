Will Levis start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Rookie QB Will Levis took the reins under center in Week 8 after Tannehill was sidelined with an ankle injury. He impressed in his first game as he led the Titans to a 28-23 win over the Falcons, snapping a two-game losing streak for Tennessee. He’ll face a tougher test in Week 9 against the Steelers, but let’s take a look at Levis’ fantasy forecast for the week ahead.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Will Levis

Levis played well in his first outing for the Titans, completing 19-of-29 for 238 yards and a four touchdowns without throwing a single interception. He linked up with DeAndre Hopkins on three of those touchdowns as his debut as a rookie quarterback couldn’t have gone any better. With Tannehill still sidelined for Week 9, Levis should be a lock for the starting gig on Thursday night against Pittsburgh.

Start or sit in Week 9?

Start in Week 9.

With Tannehill still set to be out for the Week 9 clash with the Steelers, Levis will be set to get the start again. While he might not put in as huge of a performance as he did against the Falcons since the Steelers’ defense will likely put up more of a fight, he’s on track to bring in solid numbers especially with receivers like Hopkins and Treylon Burks at his disposal. I’d say he’s worth a start in Week 9, especially in 2QB and Superflex leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Will Levis

Levis is listed as the QB19 over at the FantasyPros QB rankings ahead of the Week 9 action. He’s not going to get a pass just because he performed well in one game, but he could easily climb these ranks over the next few weeks depending on his performance. Levis is ranked a bit higher with other outlets. With some QBs on bye this week, Sam Howell of the Commanders is a player to consider over Levis. Jordan Love and Baker Mayfield also would be in contention.