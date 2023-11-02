Top TE value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 9

Week 9 is upon us and that means we’re reaching the halfway point in the NFL season already. There are plenty of games going on this week, meaning you’ve got plenty of players to choose from when building your DFS lineups at DraftKings. Let’s go over some of our favorite tight ends you can grab at a bargain price this week while still trying to maximize your production.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 9: TE value plays

Taysom Hill, Saints vs. Bears, $4,700

Taysom Hill comes in at a price too good to pass up for the performances he’s been turning in lately. He’s been regularly involved in the Saints’ offense at tight end, and just logged a season-high 22.46 DKFP as he scored two touchdowns off of nine rush attempts. He only saw one target, and caught it for 14 yards, but he racked up the majority of his points on the ground. He’s listed as questionable ahead of the Week 9 action so keep an eye on his injury status as the game gets closer.

Cole Kmet, Bears vs. Saints, $3,900

On the other side of this Sunday afternoon game, Cole Kmet comes in as a decent value pickup with his price dipping below $4k this week. He caught 10 of 10 targets last week against the Chargers, logging 79 yards and bringing in 17.9 DKFP in the process. He’s coming off a couple down weeks, but his stock is sure to rise again as he gets back to his usual self, making him a great value play in Week 9.

Logan Thomas, Commanders vs. Patriots, $3,500

Thomas is dealing with a heel injury, so keep that in mind as Sunday’s game draws closer. He’s coming off a solid performance in Week 8 that saw him catch six of his eight targets for 44 yards and a touchdown, totaling 16.4 DKFP on the day. It’s the first time since Week 5 he’s brought in double digits, but he’ll look to keep that on track when the Commanders visit the Patriots this weekend.