Top WR value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 9

The NFL heads into Week 9 as we hit the season’s halfway point this week. With a packed slate of 14 games, there will be plenty of receivers to pick from when building your DFS lineups at DraftKings. Let’s take a look at some of the best value plays to get the most bang for your buck from wide receivers.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 9: WR value plays

Nico Collins, Texans vs. Buccaneers, $5,800

Collins, while not totally consistent every week, has turned in some big performances throughout the season so far. He’s averaged 16.4 DKFP per game so far, topping out at a big 38.8 in Week 4 against the Steelers. He should have a good outing against a Bucs team that has struggled on pass defense, and at this price tag he should be worth it if he plays well at home.

Josh Downs, Colts vs. Panthers, $5,200

Josh Downs has seen five games in a row with double-digit DKFP, with Week 8 ending up with 14.2. That was just one week removed from when he caught 5-of-6 for 125 yards and a touchdown, bringing in a season-high 26.5 fantasy points at DraftKings. While his ceiling isn’t incredibly high, he’s been consistently turning in decent numbers through the season so far and should be worth the price against the Panthers this week.

Brandin Cooks, Cowboys vs. Eagles, $4,400

If you’re really looking to save some salary cap, consider Cooks at this bargain bin price. He hasn’t been the biggest producer all season, but his last two games have seen him bring in double-digit fantasy points as he scored a touchdown in each of those, bringing his two-game average to 14.6 DKFP. The Cowboys go on the road to take on the Eagles this week, and if Cooks can capitalize on his targets then he should be a good play.