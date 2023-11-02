Top RB value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 9

With only four teams on a bye this week, there are plenty of running backs to choose from this week when it comes to DFS. Here are three value options to consider adding to your lineup.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 9: RB value plays

Kareem Hunt, Browns vs. Cardinals $5,500

Hunt had 55 yards and a touchdown on the ground last week but didn’t touch the ball after the third quarter for whatever reason. That’s been a big talking point in Cleveland this week, so I’d imagine Hunt will get even more touches this week against a Cardinals team that will be starting a quarterback making his season debut. Hunt’s the best pick of these three, and honestly one of the better running back plays this week in general.

Darrell Henderson, Rams vs. Packers, $5,100

Sean McVay sure does love him some Darrell Henderson, huh? Henderson 15 touches for 85 yards from scrimmage last week, and should be right in the center of the team’s running back plans this week against the Packers. With Matthew Stafford’s status up in the air for Sunday, I’d imagine the Rams will give him plenty of opportunities to try to establish the run on the ground.

Chuba Hubbard, Panthers vs. Colts, $5,000

Hubbard appears to be the Panthers’ de facto No. 1 running back, as he had 15 carries last week while Miles Sanders had zero yards on two carries. Hubbard’s just three weeks removed from having 90 yards and a touchdown against the Dolphins, and seems to be the team’s RB1 for the near-future. Lean on Hubbard this week.