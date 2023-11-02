Top QB value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 9

With only four teams on bye in the Week 9 slate, there are plenty of quarterbacks to choose from around the league if you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck without killing your salary cap. Ahead of the Week 9 action, we’re going over a few of our favorite QB value plays to target for your DFS lineups.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 9: QB value plays

Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers vs. Texans, $5,200

Mayfield went 25-for-42 for 237 yards and a touchdown against the Bills last week, and gets an even better matchup this week against the Texans. While he’s dealing with some knee discomfort, he should still get the start this week, and could have a big game against a Texans defense that allowed 250 yards through the air to Bryce Young last week.

Taylor Heinicke, Falcons vs. Vikings, $5,000

Heinicke entered the second half of the Falcons’ game on Sunday, where he went 12-of-21 for 175 yards and a touchdown in Atlanta’s loss, and will now be in line for his first start of the year. While he doesn’t have the same rushing ability that Desmond Ridder posses, Heinicke has proven that he’s a solid backup who will play within his limits. He’s played in 34 games in his career, where he’s thrown for more than 5,900 yards and 35 touchdowns.

Aiden O’Connell, Vikings vs. Giants , $4,500

O’Connell will get the start for the Raiders after the team fired head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager David Ziegler Wednesday morning. O’Connell has appeared in two gaems this season, going 34-of-52 for 313 yards and a touchdown, and also added a touchdown on the ground. His value as an NFL player is more in his potential than what he can do today, but he’s still a solid fantasy play against a Giants defense that allowed more than 200 yards passing to Zach Wilson last week.