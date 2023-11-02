Top 3 NFL game scripts to target for Week 9 in fantasy football

It’s hard to believe that we’re already in the second half of the NFL season. With that in mind, here are some game scripts to target in DFS in Week 9.

NFL DFS Picks: Game Scripts, Week 9

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs



Tyreek Hill ($9,400)

Patrick Mahomes ($8,100)

Raheem Mostert ($7,400)

It’s almost a shame that this game is being played at 9:30 a.m. as opposed to being in a bigger window. But i’m not expecting that time change to make much of a difference for these two loaded squads. They have two of the top-three passing offenses and the Dolphins also have the top rushing offense in the NFL, which is where I think Mostert comes in, as I’m expecting him to get plenty of carries early and should provide a ton of DFS value. This will be a must-watch game.

Seahawks vs. Ravens



Lamar Jackson ($8,200)

Kenneth Walker ($7,000)

Mark Andrews ($6,800)

The Ravens offense has begun to find its rhythm due to Jackson looking like his MVP self, and I’m not expecting that to stop this week against a Seahawks defense that’s susceptible to the big play. And then on the other side you have a Seahawks offense that loves to establish the run early with Walker, which should lead to the second-year running back having another big game. This is a sneaky good offensive game.

Bills vs. Bengals

Stefon Diggs ($9,000)

Josh Allen ($8,300)

Ja’Marr Chase ($8,300)

This should be another game where points are scored in bunches. The Bengals offense just ran laps around the 49ers defense thanks to Joe Burrow being healthy again, while the Bills picked up a win last Thursday night and should benefit from the rest of the quasi-bye week. I’m expecting this to be a primetime shootout where both teams lean away from the run and focus on beating the opposing defense through the air.