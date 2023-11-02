Best NFL games to stack for Week 9 in daily fantasy football

With only four teams on bye this week, there are plenty of games to consider when building a DFS team stack. Here are three games to consider.

NFL DFS Picks: Game Stacks, Week 9

Dolphins vs. Chiefs

Tyreek Hill ($9,400)

Travis Kelce ($8,200)

Patrick Mahomes ($8,100)

Raheem Mostert ($7,400)

What a game we’re getting on Sunday morning, as two of the top teams in the NFL face off in what should be an explosive matchup. The Chiefs offense has been humming all season thanks to Kelce and Mahomes’ connection, while the Dolphins offense has been paced by Hill, who is on a historic pace this season. This is the top game to stack from this week, as there should be offense aplenty.

Cowboy vs. Eagles

A.J. Brown ($8,600)

Ceedee Lamb ($8,200)

Jalen Hurts ($8,000)

Dak Prescott ($6,500)

Not only is the Cowboys matchup against the Eagles a huge divisional matchup, but it’s also a must-stack game. Not only are both offenses coming off strong games (The Eagles put up 38 in a win over Washington last week while the Cowboys scored 43), but both units are averaging more than 350 yards per game this season. Points, points, points.

Bills vs. Bengals

Stefon Diggs ($9,000)

Josh Allen ($8,300)

Ja’Marr Chase ($8,300)

Joe Burrow ($8,300)

Another case of two established offenses entering a matchup on hot streaks, this should be another game where points are scored in bunches. The Bengals offense just ran laps around the 49ers defense thanks to Joe Burrow being healthy again, while the Bills picked up a win last Thursday night and should benefit from the rest of the quasi-bye week. I’m expecting this to be a primetime shootout.