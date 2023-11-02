Here’s which teams are playing on Thursday Night Football for NFL Week 9

Week 9 of the NFL season kicks off on Thursday with a matchup between two teams fighting to make a splash and get right back in the thick of the playoff hunt.

The Tennessee Titans (3-4) head east to the Steel City to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3) to get the week of action going.

Here’s everything you need to know about Thursday night’s contest.

Thursday Night Football: Week 9

Titans vs. Steelers

Start time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Live Stream: Prime Video

Odds: Steelers -2.5. Steelers -142, Titans +120

The Titans come into this matchup off a hard-fought win over the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8. They’ll likely be without Ryan Tannehill, the team’s starting QB, as he works through an ankle injury. Will Levis started in his place behind center in Week 8 and tossed for 238 yards and four scores with no interceptions.

Pittsburgh suffered a loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Not only did they lose the game, but they lost their starting QB, Kenny Pickett, to a rib injury. Mitch Trubisky came into the game in relief, but threw for just 138 yards, one TD and two picks. Pickett’s status is up in the air for Thursday, according to reports.