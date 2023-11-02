How the public is betting Titans vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football in Week 9

The Tennessee Titans enter Game 2 of the Will Levis era on Thursday Night Football vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9. The Titans replaced QB Ryan Tannehill with Levis as the starter last week in a 28-23 win over the Falcons. Levis threw for 238 yards and four TDs in the victory. Now, Levis will have a tough task against the Steelers’ defense. Let’s take a look at betting splits on DraftKings Sportsbook for Titans-Steelers on TNF in Week 9.

Thursday Night Football betting splits

Titans vs. Steelers

Spread: Steelers -3

The bets on this spread are split 50-50 as of Thursday morning. Most of the handle is coming in on Levis and the Titans, however. Tennessee should look like a different team with Levis under center as opposed to Tannehill. Adding that passing dimension could free up RB Derrick Henry in the running game. Pittsburgh’s offense has also been a mess and ranks 30th in total yards this season. The Titans average nearly 3.0 points more than Pittsburgh this season. It’s no surprise more of the money is on the Titans to cover at +3.

Over/Under: 37 points

The books are starting to get a bit smart with over/unders on TNF. Most of the games were going over the total with things so low. This matchup presents more of a challenge. We’re seeing 52% of the bets on the over but 53% of the handle coming in on the under. It’s as close to a pure split for handle and bets as we’ve seen on TNF this season. This feels like a game that should go under the total. Neither defense has been great this season but there’s reason for optimism. Pittsburgh’s offense shouldn’t be difficult to stop. The Steelers are also getting back pass-rusher Cameron Heyward on the DL. Pitt’s pass rush could get to the rookie QB and force 3-and-outs or turnovers.

Moneyline: Steelers -148, Titans +124

It’s not too surprising that the public is leaning toward Tennessee on the ML. Really, the only reason the Steelers are getting an edge is the fact the game is in Pittsburgh. Other than that, neutral field, and the Titans are probably favored. We’ve got 57% of the bets and 52% of the handle on the Titans ML. That would be our lean as well. It’s just difficult to trust the Steelers’ offense and QB Kenny Pickett was banged up last week. Mitch Trubisky may not be any better or worse, though. That’s how average the Steelers’ offense is. I’d rather roll the dice with Levis and the Titans.