Jaylen Brown, Donovan Mitchell, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline NBA injury report for Friday, November 17

We’ve got 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate as the In-Season Tournament continues. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: November 17

Bucks vs. Hornets

Giannis Antetokounmpo (injury management) - questionable

The Greek Freak missed the team’s last game and if he sits out again, Damian Lillard will be the focal point of the team offensively. Bobby Portis would likely get more minutes in the frontcourt, while Malik Beasley would be a strong value play in DFS lineups.

Brandon Miller (ankle) - questionable

Gordon Hayward (hamstring) - questionable

It seems like both guys have suffered setbacks in their recovery. P.J. Washington would be the biggest beneficiary of both players being ruled out. Terry Rozier remains sidelined as well for Charlotte with a groin injury.

Knicks vs. Wizards

RJ Barrett (migraine) - questionable

Quentin Grimes (wrist) - questionable

Josh Hart is a great DFS play if either guy is unable to suit up. Immanuel Quickley should see more usage if Grimes sits.

Celtics vs. Raptors

Jaylen Brown (illness) - questionable

Kristaps Porzingis (knee) - questionable

Both guys missed Boston’s last game. Al Horford likely gets the start if Porzingis is out, while Jrue Holiday and Jayson Tatum become the top offensive options if Brown is sidelined again.

OG Anunoby (finger) - doubtful

Gary Trent Jr. (foot) - probable

Trent Jr.’s return likely cuts into Gradey Dick’s minutes. Anunoby being out should result in more usage for Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam.

Pistons vs. Cavaliers

Marvin Bagley (illness) - questionable

Jalen Duren (ankle) - OUT

Duren is out and Bagley is questionable, which means there’s some mystery for Detroit in the frontcourt. James Wiseman and Isaiah Stewart would theoretically be in line for more playing time but the Pistons might also opt to play more small ball.

Darius Garland (neck) - questionable

Donovan Mitchell (hamstring) - questionable

Isaac Okoro (knee) - OUT

Caris LeVert seems primed for big minutes, especially if Garland or Mitchell is out.

76ers vs. Hawks

Joel Embiid (hip) - questionable

Nicolas Batum (personal) - OUT

Embiid should be playing through this after suiting up in both games of a back-to-back set. If he doesn’t play, Paul Reed would start at center for Philadelphia.

Kings vs. Spurs

Keldon Johnson (knee) - probable

Devin Vassell (groin) - OUT

Johnson gets a boost with Vassell being ruled out. Malaki Branham will also be worth looking at as a DFS value play.

Nuggets vs. Pelicans

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.

Magic vs. Bulls

DeMar DeRozan (personal) - questionable

Alex Caruso (toe) - probable

If DeRozan sits out, Zach LaVine will be the primary offensive initiator. Coby White would also be in the mix as a sneaky value play.

Suns vs. Jazz

Bradley Beal (back) - doubtful

Devin Booker (calf) - probable

Drew Eubanks (back) - probable

The Suns still won’t get a look at their “Big 3”, since Beal is listed as doubtful. Booker and Eubanks should be in.

Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

Anthony Davis (hip/groin) - probable

LeBron James (calf) - questionable

Both guys should be in after suiting up for a back-to-back in the middle of the week.

Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) - OUT

Shaedon Sharpe maintains his value as a strong DFS play with Brogdon out.

Rockets vs. Clippers

No notable day-to-day injuries for either team at this time.