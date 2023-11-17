Top QB value plays for daily fantasy football in Week 11

We are in Week 11 of the NFL season. Even though it feels like football just came back, we are past the halfway point. This means the weeks are dwindling for you to set daily fantasy lineups. Roster and salary management are key to setting a winning lineup. With that in mind, here are our favorite quarterback value plays for Week 11 at DraftKings DFS.

NFL DFS Picks, Week 11: QB value plays

Jordan Love, Green Bay Packers vs. Los Angeles Chargers, $5,600

Love has played in nine games this season. While he is completing fewer than 60% of his passes, he has thrown for 2,009 yards with 14 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. This may not inspire much confidence, but the Chargers defense hasn’t been great this year. Their unit allows the second-most DFS points to opposing quarterbacks.

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars, $5,200

Levis has had up-and-down performances since taking over as the Titans’ starting quarterback. He threw for four touchdowns in his debut against the Atlanta Falcons but has struggled against some tougher defenses in his last two appearances. This week, Levis draws the Jaguars’ defense, allowing the third-most DFS points to opposing quarterbacks. He is also the cheapest value play other than Tommy DeVito ($5,000), but the latter has way too much risk.

Brock Purdy, San Francisco 49ers vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $5,800

Purdy hasn’t been as good this season, but he heads into this matchup with 2,329 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 5 interceptions. He tends to be more of a pocket presence but has still added 107 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. The Buccaneers’ defense is normally tough, but the San Francisco offense has a lot of weapons, and Tampa Bay is allowing the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.