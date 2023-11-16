Jim Harbaugh accepts three-game suspension, Big Ten closes sign-stealing investigation

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has accepted his in-game suspension for the remainder of the 2023 season and will miss the Wolverines’ matchups against Maryland and Ohio State. In turn, the Big Ten has agreed to close its investigation into the program. Harbaugh was originally scheduled to attend a court hearing on Friday pertaining to a restraining order that would’ve nullified the suspension.

Michigan announces that Jim Harbaugh and the Big Ten resolved their pending litigation.



— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) November 16, 2023

Statement from the Big Ten:

Michigan’s in-person scouting/sign-stealing scandal took another major turn last Friday when the Big Ten announced that Harbaugh would be suspended from games for the remainder of the regular season. With the NCAA’s investigation into the matter bound to extend into 2024, there was mounting pressure by other Big Ten schools for the league to punish Harbaugh and Michigan before the conclusion of the season. The league handed down the suspension literally as the Wolverines were en route to their road matchup at Penn State last week. The program requested a temporary restraining order to allow him to coach in last Saturday’s matchup, but there was ultimatelty no ruling.