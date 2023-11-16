Is Brett Yormark setting Texas up for a postgame beatdown with new Big 12-WWE partnership?

Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark has gone out of his way to add pomp and circumstance to the upcoming league title game from Arlington, TX, in a few weeks. He’s already booked Nelly as the halftime performer at AT&T Stadium and now he’s incorporating the WWE into the championship game festivities.

This is a unique partnership between two entities that have never interacted before until now. You’ll have WWE superstars participating in events leading up to the game and the Most Outstanding Player will receive a custom WWE title belt. Hey, that’s pretty cool! But as a wrestling fan for over two decades, I can smell a nefarious plot from a mile away.

The Texas Longhorns currently sit atop the Big 12 standings, and are in the driver’s seat to make the conference title game. As the league’s biggest brand, this would normally be wonderful news for the Big 12, if not for the fact that the Longhorns are departing for the SEC next year along with fellow juggernaut Oklahoma. There has been no love lost between Commissioner Yormark and UT as back in August, he told Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire to “take care of business” when they play UT during Thanksgiving weekend. So with this new partnership with the WWE coming about, could Yormark be setting up for a postgame beatdown here?

We’ve seen “evil bosses” in wrestling for decades, from Mr. McMahon, to Eric Bischoff, to the anonymous Raw GM (the less said about this one, the better) and Yormark has the chance to join those ranks. The press release didn’t specify which WWE superstars would be on hand for the postgame ceremonies, but imagine if head coach Steve Sarkisian is receiving the trophy and then, BAM, he gets hit with a chop by Gunther. What if Quinn Ewers is getting presented the MOP title belt after an excellent game, only to get ambushed by the Judgement Day? Or with if Yormark is tight with Roman Reigns and the Big 12 title game broadcast ends with the Bloodline standing over Sark and the Longhorns?

I’m onto your Machiavellian scheme here, Yormark. You can’t fool me.