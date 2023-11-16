FedExCup Points entering last week of PGA TOUR: Who keeps their Tour Card in 2024?

The 2023 RSM Classic tees off this week as PGA TOUR golfers finish the race to 2024. The RSM marks the final event of FedExCup Fall, which included seven tournaments with FedExCup points available. Many golfers have already secured a PGA TOUR card and and exemption to all full-field events for 2024. There were various ways to ensure this: a major win in the last five years, a standard tournament win in the last two years, or a top 70 finish through the 2023 FedExCup playoffs.

But what about the rest of the field? That’s what FedExCup Fall is for. The PGA TOUR adjusted their eligibility guidelines for the upcoming season, and the top 125 golfers in FedExCup standings when the RSM Classic wraps up will have their PGA TOUR cards guaranteed for 2024. Golfers ranked 125-150 maintain conditional TOUR status under these new guidelines.

So who is on the bubble? Many fan favorites and household names have already secured their spots for 2024, either through a major win in the last five years or a high-ranking finish in the FedExCup playoffs. One big name who sits at No. 135 heading into the RSM Classic is Ludvig Aberg, and up-and-comer who was a member of the winning European Ryder Cup team. Aberg has been hitting the fall tournaments hard to work his way into a TOUR card.

Scott Stallings and Webb Simpson rest just outside the top 125 and will play in the RSM this weekend, hoping to earn enough points to push them over the edge. Luke List currently ranks in the top 125, but is at risk to lose his shot at finishing there this weekend. Check out the full list of FedExCup rankings and exemptions below.

Here is the complete list of FedEx Cup points entering the 2023 RSM Classic, the final event on the PGA TOUR this season: