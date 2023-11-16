 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

FedExCup Points entering last week of PGA TOUR: Who keeps their Tour Card in 2024?

We break down why the RSM Classic is so important.

By Grace McDermott
Cameron Champ of the United States lines up a putt on the sixth green during the second round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante on November 03, 2023 in Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, Mexico. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images

The 2023 RSM Classic tees off this week as PGA TOUR golfers finish the race to 2024. The RSM marks the final event of FedExCup Fall, which included seven tournaments with FedExCup points available. Many golfers have already secured a PGA TOUR card and and exemption to all full-field events for 2024. There were various ways to ensure this: a major win in the last five years, a standard tournament win in the last two years, or a top 70 finish through the 2023 FedExCup playoffs.

But what about the rest of the field? That’s what FedExCup Fall is for. The PGA TOUR adjusted their eligibility guidelines for the upcoming season, and the top 125 golfers in FedExCup standings when the RSM Classic wraps up will have their PGA TOUR cards guaranteed for 2024. Golfers ranked 125-150 maintain conditional TOUR status under these new guidelines.

So who is on the bubble? Many fan favorites and household names have already secured their spots for 2024, either through a major win in the last five years or a high-ranking finish in the FedExCup playoffs. One big name who sits at No. 135 heading into the RSM Classic is Ludvig Aberg, and up-and-comer who was a member of the winning European Ryder Cup team. Aberg has been hitting the fall tournaments hard to work his way into a TOUR card.

Scott Stallings and Webb Simpson rest just outside the top 125 and will play in the RSM this weekend, hoping to earn enough points to push them over the edge. Luke List currently ranks in the top 125, but is at risk to lose his shot at finishing there this weekend. Check out the full list of FedExCup rankings and exemptions below.

Here is the complete list of FedEx Cup points entering the 2023 RSM Classic, the final event on the PGA TOUR this season:

2023 FedEx Cup Points List, November 14

Ranking Golfer Points Current 2023 Points List Exemption
1 Viktor Hovland -- All Events
2 Xander Schauffele -- All Events
3 Wyndham Clark -- All Events
4 Rory McIlroy -- All Events
5 Patrick Cantlay -- All Events
6 Tommy Fleetwood -- All Events
6 Collin Morikawa -- All Events
6 Scottie Scheffler -- All Events
9 Keegan Bradley -- All Events
9 Sam Burns -- All Events
9 Matt Fitzpatrick -- All Events
9 Max Homa -- All Events
9 Adam Schenk -- All Events
14 Russell Henley -- All Events
14 Sepp Straka -- All Events
16 Rickie Fowler -- All Events
16 Tyrrell Hatton -- All Events
18 Lucas Glover -- All Events
18 Jon Rahm -- All Events
20 Tony Finau -- All Events
20 Si Woo Kim -- All Events
20 Tom Kim -- All Events
23 Brian Harman -- All Events
24 Sungjae Im -- All Events
25 Nick Taylor -- All Events
26 Corey Conners -- All Events
27 Jordan Spieth -- All Events
28 Jason Day -- All Events
29 Emiliano Grillo -- All Events
29 Taylor Moore -- All Events
31 Sahith Theegala 1,494 All Events
32 Chris Kirk 1,476 All Events
33 Denny McCarthy 1,454 All Events
34 Justin Rose 1,412 All Events
35 Andrew Putnam 1,309 All Events
36 Kurt Kitayama 1,300 All Events
37 Adam Svensson 1,280 All Events
38 Harris English 1,201 All Events
39 J.T. Poston 1,193 All Events
40 Lee Hodges 1,187 All Events
41 Seamus Power 1,185 All Events
42 Cameron Young 1,181 All Events
43 Eric Cole 1,175 All Events
44 Byeong Hun An 1,159 All Events
45 Adam Hadwin 1,156 All Events
46 Tom Hoge 1,113 All Events
47 Brendon Todd 1,075 All Events
48 Cam Davis 1,072 All Events
49 Patrick Rodgers 1,011 All Events
50 Hideki Matsuyama 942 All Events
51 Mackenzie Hughes 911 Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
52 Nick Hardy 902 Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
53 Taylor Montgomery 889 Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
54 Alex Smalley 880 Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
55 Thomas Detry 870 Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
56 Stephan Jaeger 860 Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
57 Brandon Wu 829 Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
58 Beau Hossler 826 Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
59 Davis Riley 812 Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
60 Hayden Buckley 779 Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
61 Sam Ryder 767 All Full Field Events
62 J.J. Spaun 764 All Full Field Events
63 Ben Griffin 747 All Full Field Events
64 Keith Mitchell 742 All Full Field Events
65 Sam Stevens 736 All Full Field Events
66 Matt Kuchar 714 All Full Field Events
67 Mark Hubbard 711 All Full Field Events
68 Aaron Rai 704 All Full Field Events
69 Vincent Norrman 670 All Full Field Events
70 Matt NeSmith 662 All Full Field Events
71 Justin Thomas 608 All Full Field Events
72 Adam Scott 597 All Full Field Events
73 Davis Thompson 596 All Full Field Events
74 Austin Eckroat 594 All Full Field Events
75 Ben Taylor 592 All Full Field Events
76 Garrick Higgo 586 All Full Field Events
77 K.H. Lee 567 All Full Field Events
78 Shane Lowry 563 All Full Field Events
79 Michael Kim 563 All Full Field Events
80 David Lingmerth 561 All Full Field Events
81 Justin Suh 548 All Full Field Events
82 Matt Wallace 548 All Full Field Events
83 S.H. Kim 546 All Full Field Events
84 Joel Dahmen 519 All Full Field Events
85 Danny Willett 511 All Full Field Events
86 Dylan Wu 509 All Full Field Events
87 Kevin Streelman 505 All Full Field Events
88 Harry Hall 499 All Full Field Events
89 Joseph Bramlett 489 All Full Field Events
90 Billy Horschel 485 All Full Field Events
91 Callum Tarren 474 All Full Field Events
92 Robby Shelton 467 All Full Field Events
93 Zac Blair 465 All Full Field Events
94 Gary Woodland 465 All Full Field Events
95 Chez Reavie 464 All Full Field Events
96 Aaron Baddeley 458 All Full Field Events
97 Nate Lashley 455 All Full Field Events
98 David Lipsky 450 All Full Field Events
99 Kevin Yu 445 All Full Field Events
100 Will Gordon 440 All Full Field Events
101 Alex Noren 437 All Full Field Events
102 Akshay Bhatia 435 All Full Field Events
103 Justin Lower 430 All Full Field Events
104 Tyson Alexander 425 All Full Field Events
105 Andrew Novak 424 All Full Field Events
106 Greyson Sigg 420 All Full Field Events
107 Nico Echavarria 417 All Full Field Events
108 Maverick McNealy 414 All Full Field Events
109 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 405 All Full Field Events
110 Tyler Duncan 403 All Full Field Events
111 Carson Young 397 All Full Field Events
112 Martin Laird 391 All Full Field Events
113 Ben Martin 387 All Full Field Events
114 Taylor Pendrith 379 All Full Field Events
115 Chad Ramey 362 All Full Field Events
116 Peter Malnati 354 All Full Field Events
117 Doug Ghim 345 All Full Field Events
118 MJ Daffue 330 All Full Field Events
Not Guaranteed PGA Tour Card Below
119 Luke List 309 All Full Field Events
120 C.T. Pan 308 All Full Field Events
121 Chesson Hadley 304 All Full Field Events
122 Patton Kizzire 303 All Full Field Events
123 Zecheng Dou 299 All Full Field Events
124 Jimmy Walker 294 All Full Field Events
125 Austin Smotherman 293 All Full Field Events
126 Trey Mullinax 291 Conditional 2023 Status
127 Aaron Wise 289 Conditional 2023 Status
128 Scott Stallings 282 Conditional 2023 Status
129 Harrison Endycott 282 Conditional 2023 Status
130 Scott Piercy 280 Conditional 2023 Status
131 Erik van Rooyen 275 Conditional 2023 Status
132 Harry Higgs 274 Conditional 2023 Status
133 Troy Merritt 273 Conditional 2023 Status
134 Paul Haley II 259 Conditional 2023 Status
135 Ludvig Åberg 254 Conditional 2023 Status
136 Webb Simpson 252 Conditional 2023 Status
137 Charley Hoffman 246 Conditional 2023 Status
138 Will Zalatoris 244 Conditional 2023 Status
139 Kramer Hickok 236 Conditional 2023 Status
140 Mito Pereira 236 Conditional 2023 Status
141 Henrik Norlander 229 Conditional 2023 Status
142 Adam Long 222 Conditional 2023 Status
143 Cameron Champ 219 Conditional 2023 Status
144 Russell Knox 219 Conditional 2023 Status
145 Richy Werenski 217 Conditional 2023 Status
146 Cody Gribble 209 Conditional 2023 Status
147 Kevin Tway 207 Conditional 2023 Status
148 Matti Schmid 206 Conditional 2023 Status
149 Matthias Schwab 204 Conditional 2023 Status
150 Ryan Moore 201 Conditional 2023 Status
151 Carl Yuan 199
152 Cameron Percy 199
153 Lucas Herbert 199
154 Zach Johnson 196
155 Ryan Palmer 193
156 Ryan Armour 191
157 Sean O'Hair 185
158 S.Y. Noh 184
159 Doc Redman 181
160 Dylan Frittelli 180
161 Tano Goya 175
162 Trevor Cone 174
163 Brice Garnett 173
164 Grayson Murray 172
165 James Hahn 164
166 Brent Grant 158
167 Stewart Cink 156
168 Chris Stroud 155
169 Ryan Brehm 155
170 Augusto Núñez 149
171 Erik Barnes 149
172 Jason Dufner 146
173 Robert Streb 145
174 Kevin Roy 143
175 Max McGreevy 142
176 Austin Cook 140
177 Michael Thompson 139
178 Martin Trainer 139
179 Kevin Chappell 138
180 Padraig Harrington 133
181 Brendan Steele 133
182 Luke Donald 127
183 Jonathan Byrd 125
184 Francesco Molinari 121
185 Satoshi Kodaira 120
186 Danny Lee 112
187 Jhonattan Vegas 112
188 Trevor Werbylo 111
189 Scott Harrington 107
190 Wesley Bryan 104
191 Kelly Kraft 103
192 Brandon Matthews 101
193 Sung Kang 98
194 Nick Watney 96
195 Jim Herman 95
196 Kyle Westmoreland 95
197 Jonas Blixt 91
198 Brian Stuard 90
199 Hank Lebioda 89
200 William McGirt 86
201 Lanto Griffin 85
202 Kevin Kisner 70
203 Ricky Barnes 67
204 Brian Gay 67
205 Bill Haas 65
206 Geoff Ogilvy 63
207 Michael Gligic 63
208 Sebastián Muñoz 59
209 Fabián Gómez 55
210 Rory Sabbatini 55
211 Andrew Landry 49
212 Tommy Gainey 46
213 John Huh 45
214 Ted Potter, Jr. 37
215 Brandt Snedeker 35
216 Anders Albertson 34
217 Nicholas Lindheim 29
218 Greg Chalmers 28
219 Derek Ernst 27
220 Derek Lamely 26
221 Scott Brown 26
222 Vince Whaley 22
223 Philip Knowles 18
224 Camilo Villegas 14
225 Ben Crane 13
226 Sangmoon Bae 12
227 Kyle Stanley 11
228 Tiger Woods 11
229 Fred Couples 9
230 D.A. Points 9
231 Arjun Atwal 8
232 J.B. Holmes 7
232 D.J. Trahan 7
234 Mike Weir 7
235 Jerry Kelly 7
236 Bo Van Pelt 6
237 George McNeill 6
238 Ernie Els 6
239 Kevin Stadler 4
240 Richard Johnson 2

