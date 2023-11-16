FedExCup Points entering last week of PGA TOUR: Who keeps their Tour Card in 2024?

The 2023 RSM Classic tees off this week as PGA TOUR golfers finish the race to 2024. The RSM marks the final event of FedExCup Fall, which included seven tournaments with FedExCup points available. Many golfers have already secured a PGA TOUR card and and exemption to all full-field events for 2024. There were various ways to ensure this: a major win in the last five years, a standard tournament win in the last two years, or a top 70 finish through the 2023 FedExCup playoffs.
But what about the rest of the field? That’s what FedExCup Fall is for. The PGA TOUR adjusted their eligibility guidelines for the upcoming season, and the top 125 golfers in FedExCup standings when the RSM Classic wraps up will have their PGA TOUR cards guaranteed for 2024. Golfers ranked 125-150 maintain conditional TOUR status under these new guidelines.
So who is on the bubble? Many fan favorites and household names have already secured their spots for 2024, either through a major win in the last five years or a high-ranking finish in the FedExCup playoffs. One big name who sits at No. 135 heading into the RSM Classic is Ludvig Aberg, and up-and-comer who was a member of the winning European Ryder Cup team. Aberg has been hitting the fall tournaments hard to work his way into a TOUR card.
Scott Stallings and Webb Simpson rest just outside the top 125 and will play in the RSM this weekend, hoping to earn enough points to push them over the edge. Luke List currently ranks in the top 125, but is at risk to lose his shot at finishing there this weekend. Check out the full list of FedExCup rankings and exemptions below.
Here is the complete list of FedEx Cup points entering the 2023 RSM Classic, the final event on the PGA TOUR this season:
2023 FedEx Cup Points List, November 14
|Ranking
|Golfer
|Points
|Current 2023 Points List Exemption
|1
|Viktor Hovland
|--
|All Events
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|--
|All Events
|3
|Wyndham Clark
|--
|All Events
|4
|Rory McIlroy
|--
|All Events
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|--
|All Events
|6
|Tommy Fleetwood
|--
|All Events
|6
|Collin Morikawa
|--
|All Events
|6
|Scottie Scheffler
|--
|All Events
|9
|Keegan Bradley
|--
|All Events
|9
|Sam Burns
|--
|All Events
|9
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|--
|All Events
|9
|Max Homa
|--
|All Events
|9
|Adam Schenk
|--
|All Events
|14
|Russell Henley
|--
|All Events
|14
|Sepp Straka
|--
|All Events
|16
|Rickie Fowler
|--
|All Events
|16
|Tyrrell Hatton
|--
|All Events
|18
|Lucas Glover
|--
|All Events
|18
|Jon Rahm
|--
|All Events
|20
|Tony Finau
|--
|All Events
|20
|Si Woo Kim
|--
|All Events
|20
|Tom Kim
|--
|All Events
|23
|Brian Harman
|--
|All Events
|24
|Sungjae Im
|--
|All Events
|25
|Nick Taylor
|--
|All Events
|26
|Corey Conners
|--
|All Events
|27
|Jordan Spieth
|--
|All Events
|28
|Jason Day
|--
|All Events
|29
|Emiliano Grillo
|--
|All Events
|29
|Taylor Moore
|--
|All Events
|31
|Sahith Theegala
|1,494
|All Events
|32
|Chris Kirk
|1,476
|All Events
|33
|Denny McCarthy
|1,454
|All Events
|34
|Justin Rose
|1,412
|All Events
|35
|Andrew Putnam
|1,309
|All Events
|36
|Kurt Kitayama
|1,300
|All Events
|37
|Adam Svensson
|1,280
|All Events
|38
|Harris English
|1,201
|All Events
|39
|J.T. Poston
|1,193
|All Events
|40
|Lee Hodges
|1,187
|All Events
|41
|Seamus Power
|1,185
|All Events
|42
|Cameron Young
|1,181
|All Events
|43
|Eric Cole
|1,175
|All Events
|44
|Byeong Hun An
|1,159
|All Events
|45
|Adam Hadwin
|1,156
|All Events
|46
|Tom Hoge
|1,113
|All Events
|47
|Brendon Todd
|1,075
|All Events
|48
|Cam Davis
|1,072
|All Events
|49
|Patrick Rodgers
|1,011
|All Events
|50
|Hideki Matsuyama
|942
|All Events
|51
|Mackenzie Hughes
|911
|Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
|52
|Nick Hardy
|902
|Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
|53
|Taylor Montgomery
|889
|Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
|54
|Alex Smalley
|880
|Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
|55
|Thomas Detry
|870
|Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
|56
|Stephan Jaeger
|860
|Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
|57
|Brandon Wu
|829
|Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
|58
|Beau Hossler
|826
|Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
|59
|Davis Riley
|812
|Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
|60
|Hayden Buckley
|779
|Pebble/Genesis, All Full Field Events
|61
|Sam Ryder
|767
|All Full Field Events
|62
|J.J. Spaun
|764
|All Full Field Events
|63
|Ben Griffin
|747
|All Full Field Events
|64
|Keith Mitchell
|742
|All Full Field Events
|65
|Sam Stevens
|736
|All Full Field Events
|66
|Matt Kuchar
|714
|All Full Field Events
|67
|Mark Hubbard
|711
|All Full Field Events
|68
|Aaron Rai
|704
|All Full Field Events
|69
|Vincent Norrman
|670
|All Full Field Events
|70
|Matt NeSmith
|662
|All Full Field Events
|71
|Justin Thomas
|608
|All Full Field Events
|72
|Adam Scott
|597
|All Full Field Events
|73
|Davis Thompson
|596
|All Full Field Events
|74
|Austin Eckroat
|594
|All Full Field Events
|75
|Ben Taylor
|592
|All Full Field Events
|76
|Garrick Higgo
|586
|All Full Field Events
|77
|K.H. Lee
|567
|All Full Field Events
|78
|Shane Lowry
|563
|All Full Field Events
|79
|Michael Kim
|563
|All Full Field Events
|80
|David Lingmerth
|561
|All Full Field Events
|81
|Justin Suh
|548
|All Full Field Events
|82
|Matt Wallace
|548
|All Full Field Events
|83
|S.H. Kim
|546
|All Full Field Events
|84
|Joel Dahmen
|519
|All Full Field Events
|85
|Danny Willett
|511
|All Full Field Events
|86
|Dylan Wu
|509
|All Full Field Events
|87
|Kevin Streelman
|505
|All Full Field Events
|88
|Harry Hall
|499
|All Full Field Events
|89
|Joseph Bramlett
|489
|All Full Field Events
|90
|Billy Horschel
|485
|All Full Field Events
|91
|Callum Tarren
|474
|All Full Field Events
|92
|Robby Shelton
|467
|All Full Field Events
|93
|Zac Blair
|465
|All Full Field Events
|94
|Gary Woodland
|465
|All Full Field Events
|95
|Chez Reavie
|464
|All Full Field Events
|96
|Aaron Baddeley
|458
|All Full Field Events
|97
|Nate Lashley
|455
|All Full Field Events
|98
|David Lipsky
|450
|All Full Field Events
|99
|Kevin Yu
|445
|All Full Field Events
|100
|Will Gordon
|440
|All Full Field Events
|101
|Alex Noren
|437
|All Full Field Events
|102
|Akshay Bhatia
|435
|All Full Field Events
|103
|Justin Lower
|430
|All Full Field Events
|104
|Tyson Alexander
|425
|All Full Field Events
|105
|Andrew Novak
|424
|All Full Field Events
|106
|Greyson Sigg
|420
|All Full Field Events
|107
|Nico Echavarria
|417
|All Full Field Events
|108
|Maverick McNealy
|414
|All Full Field Events
|109
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|405
|All Full Field Events
|110
|Tyler Duncan
|403
|All Full Field Events
|111
|Carson Young
|397
|All Full Field Events
|112
|Martin Laird
|391
|All Full Field Events
|113
|Ben Martin
|387
|All Full Field Events
|114
|Taylor Pendrith
|379
|All Full Field Events
|115
|Chad Ramey
|362
|All Full Field Events
|116
|Peter Malnati
|354
|All Full Field Events
|117
|Doug Ghim
|345
|All Full Field Events
|118
|MJ Daffue
|330
|All Full Field Events
|Not Guaranteed PGA Tour Card Below
|119
|Luke List
|309
|All Full Field Events
|120
|C.T. Pan
|308
|All Full Field Events
|121
|Chesson Hadley
|304
|All Full Field Events
|122
|Patton Kizzire
|303
|All Full Field Events
|123
|Zecheng Dou
|299
|All Full Field Events
|124
|Jimmy Walker
|294
|All Full Field Events
|125
|Austin Smotherman
|293
|All Full Field Events
|126
|Trey Mullinax
|291
|Conditional 2023 Status
|127
|Aaron Wise
|289
|Conditional 2023 Status
|128
|Scott Stallings
|282
|Conditional 2023 Status
|129
|Harrison Endycott
|282
|Conditional 2023 Status
|130
|Scott Piercy
|280
|Conditional 2023 Status
|131
|Erik van Rooyen
|275
|Conditional 2023 Status
|132
|Harry Higgs
|274
|Conditional 2023 Status
|133
|Troy Merritt
|273
|Conditional 2023 Status
|134
|Paul Haley II
|259
|Conditional 2023 Status
|135
|Ludvig Åberg
|254
|Conditional 2023 Status
|136
|Webb Simpson
|252
|Conditional 2023 Status
|137
|Charley Hoffman
|246
|Conditional 2023 Status
|138
|Will Zalatoris
|244
|Conditional 2023 Status
|139
|Kramer Hickok
|236
|Conditional 2023 Status
|140
|Mito Pereira
|236
|Conditional 2023 Status
|141
|Henrik Norlander
|229
|Conditional 2023 Status
|142
|Adam Long
|222
|Conditional 2023 Status
|143
|Cameron Champ
|219
|Conditional 2023 Status
|144
|Russell Knox
|219
|Conditional 2023 Status
|145
|Richy Werenski
|217
|Conditional 2023 Status
|146
|Cody Gribble
|209
|Conditional 2023 Status
|147
|Kevin Tway
|207
|Conditional 2023 Status
|148
|Matti Schmid
|206
|Conditional 2023 Status
|149
|Matthias Schwab
|204
|Conditional 2023 Status
|150
|Ryan Moore
|201
|Conditional 2023 Status
|151
|Carl Yuan
|199
|152
|Cameron Percy
|199
|153
|Lucas Herbert
|199
|154
|Zach Johnson
|196
|155
|Ryan Palmer
|193
|156
|Ryan Armour
|191
|157
|Sean O'Hair
|185
|158
|S.Y. Noh
|184
|159
|Doc Redman
|181
|160
|Dylan Frittelli
|180
|161
|Tano Goya
|175
|162
|Trevor Cone
|174
|163
|Brice Garnett
|173
|164
|Grayson Murray
|172
|165
|James Hahn
|164
|166
|Brent Grant
|158
|167
|Stewart Cink
|156
|168
|Chris Stroud
|155
|169
|Ryan Brehm
|155
|170
|Augusto Núñez
|149
|171
|Erik Barnes
|149
|172
|Jason Dufner
|146
|173
|Robert Streb
|145
|174
|Kevin Roy
|143
|175
|Max McGreevy
|142
|176
|Austin Cook
|140
|177
|Michael Thompson
|139
|178
|Martin Trainer
|139
|179
|Kevin Chappell
|138
|180
|Padraig Harrington
|133
|181
|Brendan Steele
|133
|182
|Luke Donald
|127
|183
|Jonathan Byrd
|125
|184
|Francesco Molinari
|121
|185
|Satoshi Kodaira
|120
|186
|Danny Lee
|112
|187
|Jhonattan Vegas
|112
|188
|Trevor Werbylo
|111
|189
|Scott Harrington
|107
|190
|Wesley Bryan
|104
|191
|Kelly Kraft
|103
|192
|Brandon Matthews
|101
|193
|Sung Kang
|98
|194
|Nick Watney
|96
|195
|Jim Herman
|95
|196
|Kyle Westmoreland
|95
|197
|Jonas Blixt
|91
|198
|Brian Stuard
|90
|199
|Hank Lebioda
|89
|200
|William McGirt
|86
|201
|Lanto Griffin
|85
|202
|Kevin Kisner
|70
|203
|Ricky Barnes
|67
|204
|Brian Gay
|67
|205
|Bill Haas
|65
|206
|Geoff Ogilvy
|63
|207
|Michael Gligic
|63
|208
|Sebastián Muñoz
|59
|209
|Fabián Gómez
|55
|210
|Rory Sabbatini
|55
|211
|Andrew Landry
|49
|212
|Tommy Gainey
|46
|213
|John Huh
|45
|214
|Ted Potter, Jr.
|37
|215
|Brandt Snedeker
|35
|216
|Anders Albertson
|34
|217
|Nicholas Lindheim
|29
|218
|Greg Chalmers
|28
|219
|Derek Ernst
|27
|220
|Derek Lamely
|26
|221
|Scott Brown
|26
|222
|Vince Whaley
|22
|223
|Philip Knowles
|18
|224
|Camilo Villegas
|14
|225
|Ben Crane
|13
|226
|Sangmoon Bae
|12
|227
|Kyle Stanley
|11
|228
|Tiger Woods
|11
|229
|Fred Couples
|9
|230
|D.A. Points
|9
|231
|Arjun Atwal
|8
|232
|J.B. Holmes
|7
|232
|D.J. Trahan
|7
|234
|Mike Weir
|7
|235
|Jerry Kelly
|7
|236
|Bo Van Pelt
|6
|237
|George McNeill
|6
|238
|Ernie Els
|6
|239
|Kevin Stadler
|4
|240
|Richard Johnson
|2