Colombia vs. Brazil: Picks, predictions, how to watch FIFA World Cup qualifying match

Colombia will take on Brazil in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying play on Thursday evening as the Colombians play host in this Matchday 5 contest. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET from Estadio Metropolitano in Barranquilla, Colombia, with a livestream available on Fanatiz.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Colombia v. Brazil

Date: Thursday, November 16

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: None

Live stream: Fanatiz

Odds, picks & predictions

Colombia: +255

Draw: +215

Brazil: +130

Moneyline pick: Colombia +255

Colombia are one of just two teams left in the table that are still unbeaten. Argentina is the other one at the top of the table with a perfect 4-0-0 record through the qualifying round so far. The Colombians sit in fifth place with six points as they hope to leapfrog Brazil, who sit in third place with seven points.

Colombia’s coach Nestor Lorenzo called up Colombus Crew star Cucho Hernandez earlier this week as a last-minute replacement for Mateo Cassierra, who will be missing from the squad due to injury. Cucho joins the likes of Luis Diaz, Jhon Cordoba, and James Rodriguez on the Colombian squad for the November window.

On the Brazilian side, the five-time World Cup champions have had a slow start in the qualifying cycle, dropping points in both of their October matches with a 1-1 draw with Venezuela followed by a 2-0 loss to Uruguay. No. 49 Venezuela shocked Brazil with an equalizing goal in the 85th minute to secure the draw, while Uruguay upset the South American powerhouse with goals from Darwin Nunez and Nicolas de la Cruz.

To make matters worse, Brazil will be missing Neymar after the 31-year-old superstar suffered an ACL tear in the loss to Uruguay. He’s set to be sidelined for a lengthy recovery while the Brazilians hope to log positive results in both their November matches. Following the outing against Colombia, they’ll host reigning World Cup champions Argentina on November 21.

Honestly, I’m backing Colombia to get the upset in this one. Brazil are already on shaky ground and will now have to navigate the next qualifying matches without their best player on the field. I wouldn’t blame anyone for backing Brazil in this one, especially when you can get them at plus-odds but I like Colombia to win.