Argentina vs. Uruguay: Picks, predictions, how to watch FIFA World Cup qualifying match

No. 1 ranked Argentina will face off against No. 15 Uruguay in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying action on Thursday evening, with kickoff set for 7 p.m. ET. The two sides will meet up at Estadio Alberto J. Armando in Buenos Aires for the contest as Uruguay hopes to inch closer to the Argentinians, who sit at the top of the qualifying table after four matches. You can catch all the action on Telemundo or fuboTV in the United States.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Argentina v. Uruguay

Date: Thursday, November 16

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live stream: fuboTV

Odds, picks & predictions

Argentina: -180

Draw: +290

Uruguay: +600

Moneyline pick: Argentina -180

Lionel Messi made the trip to Argentina to meet up with his squad ahead of the match, joining the likes of Emiliano Martinez, Paulo Dybala, Alexis Mac Allister, and Lautaro Martinez among plenty of other familiar faces. La Albiceleste are looking to defend their World Cup title after taking home their first-ever trophy last year in Qatar, but the CONMEBOL teams will have quite a long way to go since the qualifiers don’t conclude until fall of 2025.

Argentina haven’t lost an international match since November 22 of last year, when they were famously upset by Saudi Arabia with a 2-1 score in the opening match of the group stage. Since then, they’ve played 14 matches, logging 12 wins and two draws in that stretch that spans nearly an entire year. They’re coming off a pair of qualifier wins in October with a 1-0 victory over Paraguay, followed by a 2-0 result over Peru.

The Uruguayans haven’t fared quite as well in qualifying so far, dropping a 2-1 result to Ecuador and logging a 2-2 draw against Colombia in their second and third matches of the cycle. They find themselves in second place at the moment, a full five points behind Argentina but tied with both Brazil and Venezuela on points. Uruguay are led by Nicolas de La Cruz with three goals and one assist, followed by Darwin Nunez with two goals and two assists through the qualifying round so far.

Argentina look unstoppable since winning the World Cup title last year. With Messi still on the squad for the time being, take La Albiceleste to get all three points in front of their home crowd.