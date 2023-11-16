Full list of tee times for Round 2 of the RSM Classic

The RSM Classic continues into Friday, November 17 as golfers look to secure their PGA TOUR cards for the 2024 season. The RSM Classic is the final event of the FedExCup Fall series, and golfers who reach the top 125 in FedExCup standings after this event have their exemptions secured for next year.

Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young, Russell Henley, and Brian Harman are among the favorites to win the tournament. You can find the full list of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 RSM Classic on Friday.