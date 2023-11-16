 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of the RSM Classic

The RSM Classic tees off at 8:00 a.m. ET on Friday from Sea Island Golf Club. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By Grace McDermott
TOUR Championship - Round Three Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The RSM Classic continues into Friday, November 17 as golfers look to secure their PGA TOUR cards for the 2024 season. The RSM Classic is the final event of the FedExCup Fall series, and golfers who reach the top 125 in FedExCup standings after this event have their exemptions secured for next year.

Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young, Russell Henley, and Brian Harman are among the favorites to win the tournament. You can find the full list of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.

PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 RSM Classic on Friday.

2023 RSM Classic Round 2 Tee Times

Time (ET) Tee Course Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
Time (ET) Tee Course Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Golfer 3
8:00 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Keith Mitchell Taylor Montgomery Austin Smotherman
8:00 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Wesley Bryan Charley Hoffman Dylan Wu
8:11 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Brian Stuard Nick Watney Harry Higgs
8:11 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Satoshi Kodaira Jimmy Walker Ben Crane
8:22 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Mackenzie Hughes Webb Simpson Lanto Griffin
8:22 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Fabián Gómez Alex Smalley Ben Griffin
8:33 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Akshay Bhatia Si Woo Kim Ryan Brehm
8:33 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Nick Hardy Jim Herman Scott Stallings
8:44 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Troy Merritt Chris Stroud Cody Gribble
8:44 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Ryan Armour William McGirt Sam Ryder
8:55 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Nicholas Lindheim Kyle Westmoreland Curtis Thompson
8:55 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Cameron Percy Doc Redman Ben Taylor
9:06 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Ryan Moore Aaron Baddeley MJ Daffue
9:06 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Jonas Blixt Ben Martin Zecheng Dou
9:17 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Sung Kang Zac Blair Robby Shelton
9:17 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation David Lingmerth Carson Young Josh Teater
9:28 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside C.T. Pan Mark Hubbard Stephan Jaeger
9:28 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation J.J. Spaun Francesco Molinari Matt Kuchar
9:39 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Corey Conners Cameron Young Ludvig Åberg
9:39 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation K.H. Lee Cameron Champ Robert Streb
9:50 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Brian Harman Chris Kirk Brendon Todd
9:50 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Peter Malnati Greyson Sigg Andrew Novak
10:01 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Davis Love III David Ford Maxwell Ford
10:01 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Nate Lashley S.Y. Noh Maverick McNealy
10:12 AM Tee No. 1 Seaside Trevor Werbylo Peter Kuest Jacob Solomon
10:12 AM Tee No. 1 Plantation Michael Gligic Ryan Gerard Jacob Tilton
8:00 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Doug Ghim Justin Suh Hank Lebioda
8:00 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Jason Dufner Hayden Buckley Vince Whaley
8:11 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Thomas Detry Callum Tarren Austin Eckroat
8:11 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Padraig Harrington Kevin Streelman Taylor Pendrith
8:22 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Austin Cook Kramer Hickok Sam Stevens
8:22 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Camilo Villegas Russell Henley Billy Horschel
8:33 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Kevin Kisner Richy Werenski Denny McCarthy
8:33 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Adam Svensson J.T. Poston Harris English
8:44 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Brice Garnett Alex Noren Tyson Alexander
8:44 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Scott Piercy Henrik Norlander Carl Yuan
8:55 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Matti Schmid Brent Grant Matt Atkins
8:55 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Tano Goya Trevor Cone Augusto Núñez
9:06 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Kelly Kraft Matt NeSmith Will Gordon
9:06 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Russell Knox Tommy Gainey Brandon Wu
9:17 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Sean O'Hair Justin Lower Harrison Endycott
9:17 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Ryan Palmer Kevin Tway Chesson Hadley
9:28 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Kevin Chappell Greg Chalmers Eric Cole
9:28 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Luke List Martin Laird Zach Johnson
9:39 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Nico Echavarria Brian Gay Andrew Landry
9:39 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Stewart Cink Tyler Duncan Adam Schenk
9:50 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Dylan Frittelli Davis Thompson Paul Haley II
9:50 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Patton Kizzire Grayson Murray Max McGreevy
10:01 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Martin Trainer Ricky Barnes Matthias Schwab
10:01 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Adam Long Jonathan Byrd Kevin Yu
10:12 AM Tee No. 10 Seaside Rafael Campos Fred Biondi Ben Carr
10:12 AM Tee No. 10 Plantation Scott Harrington Kevin Roy Ben Kohles

