Full list of tee times for Round 2 of the RSM Classic

The RSM Classic continues into Friday, November 17 as golfers look to secure their PGA TOUR cards for the 2024 season. The RSM Classic is the final event of the FedExCup Fall series, and golfers who reach the top 125 in FedExCup standings after this event have their exemptions secured for next year.
Ludvig Aberg, Cameron Young, Russell Henley, and Brian Harman are among the favorites to win the tournament. You can find the full list of odds at DraftKings Sportsbook.
The tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 8:00 a.m. ET. You can catch the pre-cut action on both Thursday and Friday from 12:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel.
PGA TOUR Live via ESPN+ will also have extended streaming coverage of all 18 holes of the event and every player.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the 2023 RSM Classic on Friday.
2023 RSM Classic Round 2 Tee Times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Course
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Golfer 3
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Keith Mitchell
|Taylor Montgomery
|Austin Smotherman
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Wesley Bryan
|Charley Hoffman
|Dylan Wu
|8:11 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Brian Stuard
|Nick Watney
|Harry Higgs
|8:11 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Jimmy Walker
|Ben Crane
|8:22 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Mackenzie Hughes
|Webb Simpson
|Lanto Griffin
|8:22 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Fabián Gómez
|Alex Smalley
|Ben Griffin
|8:33 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Akshay Bhatia
|Si Woo Kim
|Ryan Brehm
|8:33 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Nick Hardy
|Jim Herman
|Scott Stallings
|8:44 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Troy Merritt
|Chris Stroud
|Cody Gribble
|8:44 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Ryan Armour
|William McGirt
|Sam Ryder
|8:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Nicholas Lindheim
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Curtis Thompson
|8:55 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Cameron Percy
|Doc Redman
|Ben Taylor
|9:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Ryan Moore
|Aaron Baddeley
|MJ Daffue
|9:06 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Jonas Blixt
|Ben Martin
|Zecheng Dou
|9:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Sung Kang
|Zac Blair
|Robby Shelton
|9:17 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|David Lingmerth
|Carson Young
|Josh Teater
|9:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|C.T. Pan
|Mark Hubbard
|Stephan Jaeger
|9:28 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|J.J. Spaun
|Francesco Molinari
|Matt Kuchar
|9:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Corey Conners
|Cameron Young
|Ludvig Åberg
|9:39 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|K.H. Lee
|Cameron Champ
|Robert Streb
|9:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Brian Harman
|Chris Kirk
|Brendon Todd
|9:50 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Peter Malnati
|Greyson Sigg
|Andrew Novak
|10:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Davis Love III
|David Ford
|Maxwell Ford
|10:01 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Nate Lashley
|S.Y. Noh
|Maverick McNealy
|10:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Seaside
|Trevor Werbylo
|Peter Kuest
|Jacob Solomon
|10:12 AM
|Tee No. 1
|Plantation
|Michael Gligic
|Ryan Gerard
|Jacob Tilton
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Doug Ghim
|Justin Suh
|Hank Lebioda
|8:00 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Jason Dufner
|Hayden Buckley
|Vince Whaley
|8:11 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Thomas Detry
|Callum Tarren
|Austin Eckroat
|8:11 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Padraig Harrington
|Kevin Streelman
|Taylor Pendrith
|8:22 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Austin Cook
|Kramer Hickok
|Sam Stevens
|8:22 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Camilo Villegas
|Russell Henley
|Billy Horschel
|8:33 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Kevin Kisner
|Richy Werenski
|Denny McCarthy
|8:33 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Adam Svensson
|J.T. Poston
|Harris English
|8:44 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Brice Garnett
|Alex Noren
|Tyson Alexander
|8:44 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Scott Piercy
|Henrik Norlander
|Carl Yuan
|8:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Matti Schmid
|Brent Grant
|Matt Atkins
|8:55 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Tano Goya
|Trevor Cone
|Augusto Núñez
|9:06 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Kelly Kraft
|Matt NeSmith
|Will Gordon
|9:06 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Russell Knox
|Tommy Gainey
|Brandon Wu
|9:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Sean O'Hair
|Justin Lower
|Harrison Endycott
|9:17 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Ryan Palmer
|Kevin Tway
|Chesson Hadley
|9:28 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Kevin Chappell
|Greg Chalmers
|Eric Cole
|9:28 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Luke List
|Martin Laird
|Zach Johnson
|9:39 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Nico Echavarria
|Brian Gay
|Andrew Landry
|9:39 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Stewart Cink
|Tyler Duncan
|Adam Schenk
|9:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Dylan Frittelli
|Davis Thompson
|Paul Haley II
|9:50 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Patton Kizzire
|Grayson Murray
|Max McGreevy
|10:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Martin Trainer
|Ricky Barnes
|Matthias Schwab
|10:01 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Adam Long
|Jonathan Byrd
|Kevin Yu
|10:12 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Seaside
|Rafael Campos
|Fred Biondi
|Ben Carr
|10:12 AM
|Tee No. 10
|Plantation
|Scott Harrington
|Kevin Roy
|Ben Kohles