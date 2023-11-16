Odell Beckham Jr. start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

As the Baltimore Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals to kick off Week 11 of the NFL season, wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will look to make it three straight weeks in finding the end zone for the Ravens. After a sluggish start, he’s slowly emerged onto the scene in Baltimore’s passing game, hence his sudden reappearance on the fantasy football radar.

We assess his matchup and determine whether fantasy managers should start Beckham in both PPR and standard leagues this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Odell Beckham Jr.

Heading into Week 11, Beckham ranks as WR71 in PPR fantasy leagues with an average of 7.0 fantasy points per game. The veteran has caught 20 of his 35 targets this season for 258 yards and two touchdowns.

Start or sit in Week 11 PPR leagues?

Start. Beckham is riding a two-game streak of finding the end zone, having logged performances of 14.6 and 11 PPR fantasy points over the last two weeks. While his emergence over the last two weeks is encouraging, fantasy managers would be wise to temper expectations in Week 11. That being said, he remains on the fantasy radar and is a decent WR3 option in both smaller and larger fantasy leagues.

Start or sit in Week 11 standard leagues?

Sit. While Beckham’s volume of targets has managed to keep him relevant in PPR formats, he’s by no means on the fantasy radar in standard leagues. The veteran is averaging just 4.5 fantasy points per game in standard leagues, and as has been the case over the last two weeks, he relies on finding the end zone to stay fantasy-relevant.

The Bengals are a neutral matchup against wide receivers, which means Beckham is no more than a WR3 consideration in both smaller and deeper leagues.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Odell Beckham Jr.

Noah Brown is a name to consider as the Houston Texans face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11. The Cardinals are allowing 21.6 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, and Brown is fresh off back-to-back 20-plus PPR fantasy performances. So long as C.J. Stroud continues to play like the Offensive Rookie of the Year, Brown is worth attaching to when it comes to fantasy lineups.