Zay Flowers start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

As the Baltimore Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals to kick off Week 11 of the NFL season, rookie receiver Zay Flowers will look to get back into the end zone on Thursday Night Football. While he’s remained heavily involved in the passing game, his inability to find paydirt has him on the fence of fantasy relevancy moving forward.

We assess his matchup and determine whether fantasy managers should start Flowers in both PPR and standard leagues this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Zay Flowers

Heading into Week 11, Flowers ranks as WR30 in PPR leagues with an average of 11.2 fantasy points per game. The Ravens rookie has caught 50 of his 68 targets for 545 yards and just one touchdown this season.

Start or sit in Week 11 PPR leagues?

Start. Flowers hauled in five of his six targets last week for 73 yards, amounting to a 12.3 PPR fantasy performance. For the fourth straight game, he was unable to find the end zone, but his sheer volume of targets is what is keeping him fantasy-relevant in PPR leagues. Treat him as a WR3 in all leagues and feel free to start him in Week 11, albeit fantasy managers may need to temper expectations.

Start or sit in Week 11 standard leagues?

Sit. Flowers is averaging just 6.2 fantasy points per game this season in non-PPR leagues, and that problem is exacerbated by his lack of touchdowns. The Ravens rookie has just one touchdown all season, and the recent emergence of Odell Beckham Jr. begs the question of whether Flowers’ role in the passing game will be impacted. Flowers is at best, a WR3 in fantasy leagues big or small for Week 11.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Zay Flowers

Nico Collins is averaging 15.4 PPR fantasy points per game this season and will be a name to monitor as the Houston Texans face the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are giving up 21.6 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, and C.J. Stroud has the Texans’ offense humming with his recent play from the pocket.