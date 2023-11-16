Gus Edwards start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

As the Baltimore Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals to kick off Week 11 of the NFL season, the Ravens’ trio of running backs will once again create a conundrum for respective fantasy managers. The veteran Gus Edwards has been the leader when it comes to the ground game, but does that mean he’s worth starting in PPR leagues?

We assess his matchup and determine whether fantasy managers should start Edwards in both PPR and standard leagues this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Gus Edwards

Edwards clocks in as RB17 in PPR leagues heading into Week 11, averaging 11.8 fantasy points per game. He’s rushed for 502 yards on the ground with eight touchdowns and an average of 4.1 yards per carry.

Start or sit in Week 11 PPR leagues?

Start. Edwards is averaging a solid 11.8 PPR fantasy points per game this season, but he’s not nearly as impactful in the passing game as he is on the ground. He’s seen a combined five targets over his last five games, and the emergence of rookie Keaton Mitchell will likely hinder any increase in volume when it comes to receptions. Edwards is still worth starting in PPR but is more of a FLEX play.

Start or sit in Week 11 standard leagues?

Start. While Edwards hasn’t been as prolific as a pass catcher, he continues to get work in the red zone. That’s on top of his 11 carries in Week 10, which were well ahead of Mitchell (3) and Justice Hill (2). For that reason alone, Edwards continues to hold value in non-PPR leagues, while finding the endzone will ultimately allow him to reach his ceiling every week.

Edwards is an RB2 in both smaller and larger fantasy leagues for Week 11.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Gus Edwards

Devin Singletary is fresh off a 23.1 PPR fantasy performance in Week 10, and the Houston Texans running back should warrant consideration in Week 11. He has a plus matchup on deck as the Texans welcome the Arizona Cardinals, and if Dameon Pierce (ankle) is once again unable to go, then Singletary immediately vaults into that RB1 role for Houston.