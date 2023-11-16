Keaton Mitchell start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

As the Baltimore Ravens face the Cincinnati Bengals to kick off Week 11 of the NFL season, head coach John Harbaugh has advocated for more playing time for running back Keaton Mitchell. The rookie has added another layer to Baltimore’s offense, but does that mean he’s worth starting in fantasy lineups?

We assess his matchup and determine whether fantasy managers should start Mitchell in both PPR and standard leagues this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell

Heading into Week 11, Mitchell ranks as RB59 in PPR scoring leagues with an average of 12.0 fantasy points per game. The Ravens rookie has made an immediate impact over the last few weeks, rushing for 172 yards and two touchdowns while adding 37 receiving yards through the air.

Start or sit in Week 11 PPR leagues?

Start. Mitchell followed up a 20.4 PPR fantasy performance two weeks ago with a 13.6 PPR fantasy performance in Week 10, courtesy of a 32-yard scamper catch for a touchdown. As long as Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are in front of him, it will be hard to expect the same type of fantasy production on the weekly. However, the rookie adds another layer to the passing game, making him fantasy-relevant in PPR leagues.

Mitchell is an RB3 in smaller fantasy leagues of eight to 10 teams, with a small uptick to that of a fringe flex option in larger leagues.

Start or sit in Week 11 standard leagues?

Start. Mitchell is averaging 14.3 yards per carry through two games this season, and while that’s a small sample size his volume of opportunities could increase in the short term. Ahead of Thursday, head coach John Harbaugh indicated he wanted to see Mitchell out on the field more, starting with Week 11. Edwards and Hill are in front of him when it comes to the depth chart, but Harbaugh’s insistence on playing Mitchell more illustrates his relevancy in standard leagues.

Treat Mitchell as an RB3 in smaller leagues, with a small boost to a flex option in leagues of 12 to 14 teams, considering the limited alternative options.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Keaton Mitchell

Devin Singletary is fresh off a 23.1 PPR fantasy performance in Week 10, and the Houston Texans running back should warrant consideration in Week 11. He has a plus matchup on deck as the Texans welcome the Arizona Cardinals, and if Dameon Pierce (ankle) is once again unable to go, then Singletary immediately vaults into that RB1 role for Houston.