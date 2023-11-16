Tyler Boyd start or sit: Week 11 fantasy football advice

The Cincinnati Bengals face the Baltimore Ravens in an AFC North showdown on Thursday Night Football. The traveling Bengals could be without one of their key fixtures in the receiving room, which means veteran wideout Tyler Boyd could once again be on the fantasy football radar this weekend.

Should fantasy managers take a gamble on Boyd? We look ahead to his matchup and assess whether he’s a starter, or better left on the bench for Week 11.

Fantasy Football analysis: Bengals WR Tyler Boyd

Boyd is averaging 10.9 PPR fantasy points per game this season, which ranks him as WR41 heading into Week 11. Boyd has caught 44 of 61 targets for 417 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Start or sit in Week 11 PPR leagues?

Start. Boyd is fresh off a game-high eight catches off of 12 targets, which he turned into 117 receiving yards. The Bengals wideout easily finished with his best fantasy performance of the season with 19.7 PPR fantasy points, and he has a chance to carry the momentum into Week 11. With Tee Higgins trending toward being ruled out, Boyd easily steps up into the WR2 role for Cincinnati.

Boyd is a solid flex option in most PPR fantasy leagues, with a slight bump to WR2 in larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams, where alternative options may be slim.

Start or sit in Week 11 standard leagues?

Start. The Ravens are allowing the second-fewest fantasy points to receivers, but a possible offensive showdown between Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson is too good to ignore, fantasy-wise. Boyd is averaging a decent 6.0 standard fantasy points per game this season, but as we saw last week, finding the end zone at least once can keep him fantasy-relevant every week.

In smaller fantasy leagues, Boyd’s fantasy value is that of a flex option. Given Higgins’ likely absence in Week 11, it means Boyd’s ceiling is bumped up to a WR2 in larger leagues of 12 to 14 teams.

Player(s) you would start ahead of Tyler Boyd

Jordan Addison is a name worth considering as the Minnesota Vikings face the Denver Broncos in Week 11. Denver is allowing a solid 21.4 fantasy points per game to opposing receivers, and with Joshua Dobbs now under center, it appears that the entire Vikings offense is getting a much-welcomed boost when it comes to fantasy football.