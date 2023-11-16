How to watch USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago in Nations League quarterfinal first leg on TV and live stream

The United States men’s national team will begin their 2023-24 CONCACAF Nations League journey with a quarterfinal home-and-home series against Trinidad & Tobago. The first of the two matches will be played on Thursday night with a kickoff at 9 p.m. ET from Q2 Stadium in Austin.

You can catch all the action on TNT, or with multiple livestream options on both Max and Peacock as the Americans look to defend their Nations League title.

USA vs. Trinidad & Tobago

Date: Thursday, November 16

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TNT

Livestream: Max, Peacock

Gregg Berhalter’s side comes into this matchup as the heavy favorites (-20000 at DraftKings Sportsbook) after outscoring Trinidad & Tobago a combined 19-0 through their last three meetings. The last one came in July during the Gold Cup group stage as the Americans cruised to a 6-0 win, with half of those goals coming by way of a Jesus Ferreira hat trick. While they’ll be missing the likes of Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, and Tyler Adams due to injury, they’ll still have plenty of talent on the field with Gio Reyna, Weston McKennie, Folarin Balogun, and other familiar faces to help get the job done.

Trinidad & Tobago finished the Nations League group stage just one point behind Panama as they ended up in second place in League A Group A. Their only loss through four matches came at the hands of Curacao, who dropped five in a goalfest that ended up 5-3 over the Soca Warriors.

The second leg of this series will be played in Trinidad & Tobago on November 20 as the Americans will look to close out the quarterfinals and advance to the semis.