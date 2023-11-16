Here’s how the public is betting Bengals vs. Ravens on Thursday Night Football in Week 11

Thursday Night Football matchups aren’t always a must-watch spectacle, but Week 11’s slate is an exception with the Cincinnati Bengals facing the Baltimore Ravens. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. ET on Prime Video, and both teams will look to bounce back after suffering disheartening losses in Week 10.

These two rivals saw their respective four-game winning streaks snapped last week, and picking up a vital win over a divisional rival is the jolt needed to steer their season back on track. Ahead of Thursday night’s kickoff, here’s how the public is betting on Bengals vs. Ravens, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Thursday Night Football betting splits

Bengals vs. Ravens

Spread: Ravens -3.5

Baltimore may have the advantage regarding the win column, but the public is looking for the Bengals to keep this a close one. There’s 56% of the handle and 62% of the bets are on Cincinnati to cover the spread, and the recent track record bodes well in their favor. The Bengals are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games, while the Ravens are 3-2 in the same period.

Both are coming off losses last week that snapped respective four-game winning streaks, but it’s hard to argue that both have been playing their best ball as of late. When these two teams last met in Week 2, the Ravens walked away with a 27-24 win on the road.

Over/Under: 46

It’s no secret that Thursday Night Football games tend to be sluggish and low-scoring, but the right matchup is prone to bucking the trend. The public believes so for this matchup, as 70% of the handle and 60% of the bets are on the over. The public’s belief is well-warranted, as the Ravens boast the league’s seventh-highest-scoring offense with an average of 27.0 PPG. The Bengals, meanwhile, have upped their scoring average to 27.3 PPG over their last three contests.

Moneyline: Ravens -175, Bengals +145

The moneyline between these two well-equipped teams is close, and the public’s belief echoes the same mindset. There’s 52% of the handle is on the Bengals to win, while 51% of the bets are taking the Ravens. Baltimore leads the all-time series between these two 29-27-0, while the Bengals are 3-2 in their last five matchups. We could very well see this matchup come down to the closing minutes, and with Tee Higgins unlikely to suit up for Cincinnati, it could be decided by which team was relatively healthier and at full strength when it’s all said and done.