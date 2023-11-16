USMNT vs. Trinidad & Tobago: Picks, predictions, how to watch CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal first leg

The CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinal round gets underway as the United States men’s national team will take on Trinidad & Tobago as the Americans begin their title defense. The first leg is slated to kick off on Thursday at 9 p.m. ET from Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

Let’s take a closer look at the match, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

USMNT v. Trinidad & Tobago

Date: Thursday, November 16

Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV channel: TNT

Live stream: Max, Peacock

Odds, picks & predictions

USA: -20000

Draw: +1700

Trinidad & Tobago: +3500

Moneyline pick: USA -20000

The betting gods have said everything you need to know about this match by putting the Americans at a staggering -20000 on the moneyline. It’s not without good reason as all signs point to yet another blowout in favor of the Americans after outscoring Trinidad & Tobago a combined 19-0 through their last three meetings.

Their last encounter came in July during the Gold Cup group stage which saw Jesus Ferreira bag a hat trick as the USMNT cruised to a 6-0 win. Gregg Berhalter is bringing a strong side to the match even despite missing the services of Christian Pulisic, Tim Weah, and Tyler Adams, who are all sidelined with injuries.

The squad still includes Giovanni Reyna, Folarin Balogun, Sergino Dest, Matt Turner, and Weston McKennie as there will be plenty of familiar faces on the field for Berhalter’s side.

The Soca Warriors are currently ranked No. 99 in the FIFA World Rankings, though they finished in second place in League A Group A. Only losing once, they won their three other group stage games to total nine points, falling just one point shy of group leaders Panama. That single loss came at the hands of Curacao in their last outing, dropping a 5-3 result in what turned out to be a goalfest.

T&T are led by Nathaniel James and Reon Moore, who both have two goals through this year’s Nations League competition so far.

It’s impossible to bet against the Americans in a match like this especially when looking at the history between these two sides. Pick the USMNT to get the win outright on home soil as they look to finish off the two-legged series on November 20 in Trinidad & Tobago.